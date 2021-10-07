Tiger Shroff in beast mode is all the fitness inspo we need for today

Tiger Shroff’s workout routines are an absolute treat for sore eyes. Tiger swears by high intensity workouts and gymnastics and some of them are not for the faint-hearted. Be it throwing kicks higher than his own height or doing kickboxing with his gym trainer, Tiger is a marvel to experience, when it comes to fitness sessions.

The actor, when not playing characters for the big screen, is often spotted in his favourite corner doing his favourite thing – in the gym, performing high intensity gymnastics. Tiger also keeps sharing snippets from his workout diaries on his Instagram profile to try and motivate his fans to take up workout seriously and improve their health.

But, on Thursday, Tiger went into beast mode as he performed a gymnastic position in his gym. Amidst the workout equipment, Tiger stunned us all with his recent achievement of performing swirls in air, not once or twice, but 4 times.

In the video, Tiger can be seen running towards his gym trainer, who can be seen holding a cushion of sorts in his hands. Tiger then circles his body four times in the air, while hitting the cushion with his feet and then comes back on the ground. This video makes us wonder, if there is anything that Tiger Shroff can’t do!

Take a look at his video here:

Tiger is really proud to have achieved this excellence in his workout game. “4! Ok, I’m proud of this one,” wrote the actor. He made a reference to the new Spiderman game and wrote that in case his Instagram family has played the game, they would know about this stunt. He also shared that he is most surely going to use this stunt in his next action sequence of his films. “Using this in my next action seq for sure,” he wrote.

Gymnastics come with several health benefits. It helps in enhancing the flexibility of the body and in developing motor skills. It increases concentration and strength, and helps to grow the immunity of the body, which further prevents diseases.

Tiger’s video is all the fitness inspo we need for today.

