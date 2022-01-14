Tiger Shroff's morning cardio workout came with a dance routine

Tiger Shroff is making us groove to the tunes of Casanova all the while sharing his morning fitness routine. The actor loves to work out and dance – sometimes, he merges the two and makes it a groovy morning cardio routine which will make you get up from the bed and start dancing right away. The actor is a fitness enthusiast – Tiger loves everything about fitness, from gymnastics to high intensity workout routines. Tiger's dance skills are also noteworthy. A day back, Tiger shared a video of himself grooving to the tunes of Casanova all the while completing his morning cardio workout routine.

Dressed in a black hoodie and a black pair of trousers, Tiger kickstarted the day outdoors with his own voice playing in the background. Quite aptly, Tiger did justice to the groovy number with his dance steps under the winter sun. In the video, Tiger can be seen giving a twist to his morning cardio routine with the dance incorporated in it.

Tiger Shroff, besides being an actor, is also a dancer and a singer. Tiger sang Casanova in January 2021, which sent the Internet into a meltdown, right after it went crazy viral. In the music video, Tiger adorned the hat of both the singer and the dancer. He romanced model Akansha Sharma in the video, all the while matching his dance moves to that of pop legend Michael Jackson.

Tiger also shared his nostalgic state of mind with his video - "Trying to rem how it went," and added the hashtags #morningcardio, #casanova and #1year to his post. Take a look at how Tiger grooved to Casanova in his recent morning cardio workout routine:

Cardio workouts come with multiple health benefits. They help in shedding the extra fat from the body. They also help in improving the health of the heart and strengthening the immune system. Cardio workouts also help in improving the lung capacity and reducing the risk of diseases.