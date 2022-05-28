Tiger Shroff shows off his ripped muscles and nails dumbbell bicep curls in a new shirtless workout video: Watch

Actor Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest celebrities in the film industry, and his multiple gym videos on social media are proof. The star often takes to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of his workout routine and inspires them to stay healthy and on top of their game. Tiger keeps himself busy during his exercise regimens by mixing different workout forms, including heavy weightlifting, cardio, strength training, acrobatics, and more. Even the star's latest video shows him lifting weights at the gym and showing off his ripped muscles. It will serve you with some much needed weekend workout motivation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Tiger took to his Instagram page to drop a video from his weekend gym session with just a flexed muscle emoticon. The star used Michael Jackson's Beat It for the background music in the short clip. The video shows a shirtless Tiger doing dumbbell bicep curls while carrying two weighted dumbbells in both his hands. Scroll ahead to watch the clip. (Also Read: Tiger Shroff's ripped back in new workout video will drive away Tuesday blues, Disha Patani reacts)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tiger, dressed in just a pair of workout trousers and flexing his ripped body and six-pack muscles, did the dumbbell bicep curl workout with a straight posture and regulated breathing. This exercise packs in many advantages, and if you are wondering whether to add the same to your routine, then we are here to help you out. We have listed a few benefits of dumbbell bicep curls below.

Dumbbell Bicep Curl Benefits:

Dumbbell curls can help you build bigger biceps, as they build muscle in your arms by targeting the biceps brachii. It also strengthens your elbow flexion, improves your grip strength, boosts athletic performance, facilitates daily activities, targets your core and strengthens the muscles in your arms.

Meanwhile, Tiger recently starred in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie, written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, was released on April 29, 2022. Tiger also has Ganapath in the pipeline. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will also star actors Kriti Sanon and Elli AvrRam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}