Tips to prevent heart ailments as per Ayurveda

Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passed away today at the age of 40 in a Mumbai hospital reportedly due to heart attack, Mumbai's Cooper Hospital said. It is important to make certain lifestyle modifications and introduce some dietary changes to prevent the occurrence of cardiac arrest. Dr. Zeel Gandhi, an Ayurvedic doctor and a formulator for Vedix, says that both overconsumption of saturated fats and denying yourself good fat could lead to sudden heart attacks.

Due to faulty lifestyle and bad eating choices, people consume foods high on bad cholesterol which are hard for the body to metabolize and have a negative impact on heart health.

Avoid fast food, but have ghee

"Most people are going wrong with cholesterol these days. The fast food is loaded with all palm oil derivatives which does not get metabolized by the body properly. These cholesterol disruption in the body can lead to such problems (cardiac arrest) in people who are seemingly in healthy state," says Dr. Gandhi.

In another extreme, a lot of fitness-conscious people in a bid to lose weight and stay fit end up not consuming healthy fats, which could land your heart in trouble.

"Ayurveda recommends that even if you have a heart condition, it's good to have a healthy amount of ghee or good fats in our diet because they help in lubrication of arteries and keep them soft and moist. It is important because if you have a sudden surge of blood pressure, your body should be able to absorb the pressure," says the Ayurveda expert.

Dealing with stressful thoughts

Ayurveda believes that heart has a close link to our emotions. As per Dr. Gandhi, parasympathetic system is so closely linked to the thoughts that even a slight amount of anxiety or unhappiness can create changes in blood pressure instantaneously. She suggests that it is important to deal with your emotions in a healthy way as stress and mental health are connected to heart health.

Food for heart

According to Ayurveda, depending on your prakriti - Kapha, Pitta, Vata, there are different kinds of foods you should consume for heart health:

Dr. Gandhi suggests Ashwagandha and Arjuna herb for Vata people, Amla and Pomegranate for those dominated by Pitta and for Kapha people, she advises Dalchini and Triphala.

Exercise, good diet and a proper mechanism to release stress can play a positive role in your overall heart health.

