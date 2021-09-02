Sidharth Shukla passes away. Smoking to stress, possible reasons of sudden cardiac death

TV heartthrob Sidharth Shukla passed away in Mumbai's Cooper Hospital today leaving TV fraternity and his huge fanbase shattered. The Balika Vadhu star was all of 40 and his fans were waiting with bated breath for his upcoming projects including a film with Prabhas and his OTT shows, one with Jennifer Winget and the other with Pankaj Tripathi and Monica Dogra. The actor last won hearts of viewers with Broken But Beautiful 3 as Agastya. One of the most popular winners of reality show Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla was reportedly brought dead to the hospital on September 2. Initial reports indicate that he died of a heart attack, but the cause of death would be ascertained after post mortem, a senior doctor told Hindustan Times.

"Rising trend of sudden cardiac arrest followed by massive heart attack or irregular heart beat, known as, Ventricular Fibrillation or Ventricular Tachycardia, in individuals younger than 40 years, has emerged as a matter of concern in past one decade. These heart attacks are common in individuals with irregular lifestyle, excessive consumption of fast food, heavy smoking, drug or steroid abuse and strong family history of cardiac complications," said Dr Lekha Pathak, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital.

High stress levels and unhealthy lifestyle could be the other reasons that could make one susceptible to heart attack.

ALSO READ: Actor Sidharth Shukla dies of heart attack: Mumbai's Cooper Hospital

"With rising individual earning capacity of younger generation and degrading lifestyle, youngsters are becoming prone to massive heart attacks or sudden cardiac arrest. Strain and stress of modern life is also one of the most common triggering factors of heart attacks in youngsters, both men and women alike. There is an urgent need to create awareness about healthy lifestyle, routine workout regimen, avoiding alcohol, tobacco or drugs abuse and yearly or six monthly full body check-ups to avoid heart complications in youngsters," she adds.

How smoking can trigger a sudden cardiac arrest

"Smoking can indeed kill you. The arteries of the heart are covered by a smooth paint or coating that prevents blood clots. Smoking erodes the paint and the smooth surface becomes rough. When this happens, we call it a plaque erosion or plaque rupture. How it happens is that blood cannot differentiate between an internal or an external injury. When you get an injury outside, there is blood clot to prevent blood loss. When there is erosion of plaque, due to smoking or other reasons, blood feeling irregularity in the artery, starts to clot and could lead to sudden heart attack," explained Dr Narayan Gadkar, Cardiologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital.

Sidharth Shukla who had appeared as 'Toofani senior' in Bigg Boss 14 had told a co-contestant that he used to smoke in the earlier season (that he went on to win). It appeared from the clip that he had quit smoking.

