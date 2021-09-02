Sidharth Shukla’s death saddens Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Koena Mitra: ‘We fought a lot, never spoke again’

Koena Mitra, who was Sidharth Shukla’s co-contestant on Bigg Boss 13, is ‘deeply saddened’ by the news of his death. He died on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack.

In a post shared on Twitter, Koena recalled fighting a lot with Sidharth and never speaking to him again. She said that his death taught her ‘unconditional forgiveness’.

“Deeply saddened! @sidharth_shukla, We met for just 14 days, we fought a lot and parted ways. Never spoke again. Your sudden demise has taught me unconditional forgiveness! I forgive everyone & seek forgiveness from whoever I may have disappointed. RIP Sid. #SiddharthShukla,” she wrote.

Himanshi Khurana, who was seen with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13, also expressed shock at the news of his death. “Oh my God. It’s hard to believe. RIP Sidharth Shukla #ripsidharthshukla,” she tweeted. She also posted a picture of him and wrote, “Om shanti #sidharthshukla.”

Sidharth, who acted in shows such as Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, participated in and won Bigg Boss 13. He grabbed eyeballs with his fights with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai, as well as his close friendship with Shehnaaz Gill. After winning, Sidharth had addressed allegations that the makers of the reality show were biased towards him.

“What do you say on such things. I won the title after a gruelling journey and when someone questions that, it’s really sad. I feel sorry for people who have such thoughts. If you have followed the season, you would know that it hasn’t been an easy time for me. It’s not that it doesn’t matter, but you cannot keep answering every question thrown at you,” he had told The Indian Express.

Sidharth returned in Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘senior’ alongside Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan for the first two weeks.