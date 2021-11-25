Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Unhappy gut: Signs of poor gut health you should not ignore
health

Unhappy gut: Signs of poor gut health you should not ignore

A poor gut health can put you at risk of getting many diseases. Here are signs to know if your gut is unhealthy.
You cannot reap the benefit of the food you eat unless you digest it properly.(Pixabay)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 11:57 AM IST
ByParmita Uniyal

Your gut health in many ways affects your overall health. It is not without a reason that our gut is considered body's second brain and if not healthy can lead to many diseases.

Gut shares a special connection with the brain and the trillions of microbes living inside our gut help connect our belly with the brain. 

If there is more of bad bacteria than good bacteria in the gut, there is said to be an imbalance which can make us susceptible to several health problems. Thus, for overall health, it is important to keep our gut health in top shape.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar shares signs that indicate a problematic gut health.

ALSO READ: Our belly and brain share a deep connection: Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal

One can eat all the healthy foods on the earth, but if one suffers from poor gut health or Agni, as per Ayurveda, one would not be able to digest the food.

RELATED STORIES

"You cannot reap the benefit of the food you eat unless you digest it properly. So, in order to heal any ailment or imbalance in your body, try to think of your gut health before you rush and switch to so-called healthy and superfoods," says Dr Bhavsar.

She adds that Ayurveda believes poor gut health is the root cause of all the diseases and it is important to fix the gut health to manage these imbalances or diseases.

Signs of an unhealthy gut

Dr Bhavsar lists a couple of signs that could tell if the gut is unhappy:

* Anorexia/ loss of appetite

* Bloating

* Heaviness in abdomen- especially after meals

* The coating on your tongue or bad breath

* Constipation or loose stool

* Indigestion

* Acne

* Stress and anxiety

* Insomnia

* Drowsiness

* Brain Fog

* Poor immunity (You are often sick)

* Fatigue, etc.

If one is experiencing one or more of the above-mentioned symptoms it could be a sign of an unhealthy gut or poor metabolism. "If this is you, know that you do not have to keep living like this. And you can work together with your gut to create a happy environment for all" says Dr Bhavsar.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gut microbiota
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP