Unhappy gut: Signs of poor gut health you should not ignore

Your gut health in many ways affects your overall health. It is not without a reason that our gut is considered body's second brain and if not healthy can lead to many diseases.

Gut shares a special connection with the brain and the trillions of microbes living inside our gut help connect our belly with the brain.

If there is more of bad bacteria than good bacteria in the gut, there is said to be an imbalance which can make us susceptible to several health problems. Thus, for overall health, it is important to keep our gut health in top shape.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar shares signs that indicate a problematic gut health.

One can eat all the healthy foods on the earth, but if one suffers from poor gut health or Agni, as per Ayurveda, one would not be able to digest the food.

"You cannot reap the benefit of the food you eat unless you digest it properly. So, in order to heal any ailment or imbalance in your body, try to think of your gut health before you rush and switch to so-called healthy and superfoods," says Dr Bhavsar.

She adds that Ayurveda believes poor gut health is the root cause of all the diseases and it is important to fix the gut health to manage these imbalances or diseases.

Signs of an unhealthy gut

Dr Bhavsar lists a couple of signs that could tell if the gut is unhappy:

* Anorexia/ loss of appetite

* Bloating

* Heaviness in abdomen- especially after meals

* The coating on your tongue or bad breath

* Constipation or loose stool

* Indigestion

* Acne

* Stress and anxiety

* Insomnia

* Drowsiness

* Brain Fog

* Poor immunity (You are often sick)

* Fatigue, etc.

If one is experiencing one or more of the above-mentioned symptoms it could be a sign of an unhealthy gut or poor metabolism. "If this is you, know that you do not have to keep living like this. And you can work together with your gut to create a happy environment for all" says Dr Bhavsar.

