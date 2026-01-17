Up to 60% off: Grab 2kg whey protein under ₹5,000 at Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 to boost muscle and fitness

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is live, offering 60% off on 2 kg whey protein under ₹5,000. This limited-time offer on 2kg whey protein is ideal for fitness enthusiasts looking to boost muscle growth, recovery, and overall strength without overspending. With up to 60% off, it’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on 2 kg of whey protein and stay consistent with your fitness goals. Power your workouts: 2kg whey protein under ₹5,000 at best deals! (AI generated) Whether you’re building lean muscle, supporting post-workout recovery, or simply maintaining daily protein intake, this sale delivers high-quality nutrition at a discounted cost. Don’t miss this chance to combine savings with smarter health choices. 8 top-rated 2kg whey protein powder:

Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitra Isolate [2kg, Rich Chocolate] is a powerhouse for muscle gain and fitness enthusiasts. Packed with 32g protein and 10g EAAs per serving, it supports recovery and lean muscle growth. The ProHydrolase enzyme ensures faster absorption, while the rich chocolate flavour makes it enjoyable. Mix with water or milk after your workout for optimal results.

Looking for unflavoured protein under ₹5,000? The Whole Truth Protein Powder Pro Unflavoured Concentrate (2kg) delivers 26g of whey protein per serving, making it perfect for muscle gain and recovery. Its neutral taste blends effortlessly into shakes or smoothies, giving you complete control over flavour while fueling workouts. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts wanting clean, customizable protein daily.

FUELONE Whey Max (Chocolate, 2kg) packs 27g protein per serving, combining whey concentrate and isolate for adequate muscle recovery. Its rich chocolate flavour makes daily shakes enjoyable, while fast-absorbing protein supports strength and endurance. Ideal for gym-goers, athletes, or anyone aiming for lean muscle gain. Convenient, high-protein, and easy to mix, it’s a solid choice for fitness enthusiasts.

NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein 2kg delivers 24g protein and 4.9g BCAAs per serving, supporting muscle repair and growth. Its blend of whey isolate and concentrate ensures high-quality protein, while added digestive enzymes enhance absorption and reduce bloating. Chocolate-flavoured and NABL lab-tested, it’s ideal for fitness enthusiasts seeking effective and reliable protein for daily workouts and recovery.

AS-IT-IS ATOM Whey Protein 2kg packs 27g of protein per serving, combining isolate and concentrate for optimal muscle support. Its double-rich chocolate flavour makes daily intake enjoyable, while digestive enzymes enhance absorption and reduce bloating. Labdoor USA certified, it’s ideal for fitness enthusiasts and busy individuals seeking convenient, adequate protein to support energy, recovery, and overall wellness.

GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey Protein delivers 24g protein and 5.5g BCAAs per serving, supporting muscle growth and recovery. Enriched with DigeZyme® digestive enzymes, it’s gentle on the stomach and absorbs efficiently. The Chocolate Fudge flavour makes it easy to mix with water, milk, or smoothies. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts and athletes seeking convenient daily protein, it helps meet nutritional goals while enhancing performance and post-workout recovery.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein provides 25g of protein per serving, making it an ideal choice for building muscle and promoting recovery. It's clinically tested Biozyme enzyme blend boosts protein absorption by 50%, ensuring your body utilises more nutrients effectively. The rich chocolate flavour makes it enjoyable to consume, and the combination of isolate and concentrate provides sustained energy. Ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts seeking a convenient way to meet their daily protein needs.

Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein in Kesar Pista flavour provides 49 servings of high-quality protein, featuring 5.2g of BCAAs per scoop, to support muscle growth and recovery. Its easy-to-digest formula ensures maximum absorption, while the unique, rich flavour makes it enjoyable every day. Lab-tested for authenticity, it’s ideal for fitness enthusiasts seeking a reliable and tasty protein supplement for consistent results. Similar stories for you: Tired of hidden sugars? Try 10 top-rated sugar-free protein powders for diabetics 10 Top whey protein powders for beginners on Amazon to gain muscle, boost strength, and stay fit (December 2025)

FAQ’s: 2 kg whey protein under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 Which protein powders are included? Top-rated 2 kg whey protein powders from popular brands are on sale under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000. Who should use whey protein? Ideal for muscle building, recovery, and anyone needing a protein boost in their daily diet. How much protein per serving? Most tubs provide 24–27 grams of protein per scoop, with added BCAAs or digestive enzymes in some. How to consume for the best results? Mix with water, milk, or smoothies after a workout or between meals, as per your nutrition plan.