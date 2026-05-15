Using semaglutide for diabetes? Know the top 3 habits that can make it more effective

For the management of type 2 diabetes, Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, is now increasingly being used to help regulate blood sugar levels by increasing insulin secretion and slowing gastric emptying. However, despite the benefits of medications, certain lifestyle practices still need to be consistently maintained for effective long-term diabetes management.ALSO READ: Nutritionist shares which dal to eat for common health issues, from diabetes to bloating: ‘Eat chickpeas if you have…’

Managing diabetes is possible with the help of exercises and diet. (Picture credit: Pexels)

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For better understanding of how type 2 diabetes can be managed, Dr Ameet Soni, AVP Medical Affairs, CORONA Remedies Ltd., shared the importance of combining medication with sustainable lifestyle practices in a conversation with HT Lifestyle.

“Semaglutide works by decreasing appetite, resulting in gradual and sustained weight loss. In most cases, this drug works well for high-risk patients, as being overweight or obese is a significant contributor to insulin resistance," she detailed.

So, while semaglutide targets some of the biggest contributors to type 2 diabetes, such as excess body weight and obesity, the doctor highlighted that the drug's efficacy depends on how well it is incorporated into a patient's overall plan of action. This means patients still need to integrate certain lifestyle changes, such as healthier diet and improved exercise routines, for effective long-term management.

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{{^usCountry}} The doctor reiterated that this drug is part of holistic strategy, not the sole solution. “The real, lasting benefits come when it is combined with simple, consistent lifestyle habits that support overall metabolic health,” Dr Soni asserted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The doctor reiterated that this drug is part of holistic strategy, not the sole solution. “The real, lasting benefits come when it is combined with simple, consistent lifestyle habits that support overall metabolic health,” Dr Soni asserted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Soni outlined the following lifestyle practices, ranging from healthier eating habits to improved workout routines: 1. Eat healthy food {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Soni outlined the following lifestyle practices, ranging from healthier eating habits to improved workout routines: 1. Eat healthy food {{/usCountry}}

Eat wide variety of leafy greens like spinach, kale, and fenugreek leaves. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Whole grains Whole grains help regulate blood sugar levels by slowing digestion and improving insulin sensitivity.

Eat oats, quinoa, brown rice. Leafy greens Leafy greens are low in carbohydrates but provide with high essential vitamins and minerals which support overall health and weight management.

Eat spinach, kale, broccoli. Lean sources Lean sources helps control hunger and makes it easier to maintain a healthy weight.

Eat chicken, fish, tofu, 2. Do exercises and workouts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Whole grains Whole grains help regulate blood sugar levels by slowing digestion and improving insulin sensitivity.

Eat oats, quinoa, brown rice. Leafy greens Leafy greens are low in carbohydrates but provide with high essential vitamins and minerals which support overall health and weight management.

Eat spinach, kale, broccoli. Lean sources Lean sources helps control hunger and makes it easier to maintain a healthy weight.

Eat chicken, fish, tofu, 2. Do exercises and workouts {{/usCountry}}

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Do strength training regularly. (Freepik)

Walking or jogging

Daily brisk walking or light jogging for can significantly improve insulin sensitivity, burn calories, and help regulate blood sugar levels.

Walk or jog for about 30 to 60 minutes.

Strength training

Strength training with weights or bodyweight exercises increases metabolism and helps the body use insulin more effectively.

Do squats and push-ups.

Yoga or Pilates

Exercises like Yoga or Pilates can reduce stress, improve flexibility.

They also help lower blood sugar levels over time by balancing cortisol (the stress hormone) and improving overall body function.

3. Perform stress-reducing practices

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Meditate to reduce stress. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Sleep management

Aim for 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep every night. L

ack of sleep can lead to poor blood sugar control, elevated appetite, and higher stress levels.

Ensuring adequate sleep supports weight management and optimal insulin function.

Meditation

Practicing mindfulness or meditation helps reduce stress, lower cortisol levels, and prevent emotional eating.

This leads to further contributed to better diabetes management.

Blue light exposure

Reduce exposure to blue light from phones, tablets, or computers before sleep.

It can help improve the quality of your sleep and regulate circadian rhythm.

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In the end, the doctor reiterated that medicine alone is not enough for effective diabetes management. “The modern approach to managing type 2 diabetes in high-risk patients is not just glucose management but also encompasses medication, lifestyle, and patient empowerment,” she noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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