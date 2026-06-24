Using toothpaste for sensitivity? Cardiologist warns why heart and kidney patients need to be careful

When you eat something cold, hot or sweet, tooth sensitivity can cause a sharp jolt of pain or discomfort. While it may last only a few seconds, the moment can be quite distressing. To manage this, many people turn to senstive toothpastes that claim to provide relief.

Certain toothpastes carry compounds which may detrimental for your health. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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These toothpastes ease sensitivity, but there is one lesser-known concern that exists because of the ingredients.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanjat Chiwane, director of cardiology at Fortis Hospital Gurugram, shared that some senstive toothpastes contain ingredients such as potassium nitrate, which may require caution in certain people like those who are taking heart medicines.ALSO READ: Mixing alcohol with energy drinks at parties? Cardiologist warns why this is dangerous for your health

Let's find out who may be more vulnerable. This also shows that even unassuming products, such as oral care products in this case, need to be used with careful awareness, especially by people already affected by certain health conditions.

Decoding the ingredients in sensitive toothpaste

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{{^usCountry}} “Potassium nitrate works by calming nerve activity within exposed areas of the tooth, thereby reducing pain associated with sensitivity,” the cardiologist explained, breaking down how this ingredient works. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Potassium nitrate works by calming nerve activity within exposed areas of the tooth, thereby reducing pain associated with sensitivity,” the cardiologist explained, breaking down how this ingredient works. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To put it simply, it helps to calm the nerves inside the tooth. He also assured that potassium nitrate is generally considered safe and effective for ‘most people.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To put it simply, it helps to calm the nerves inside the tooth. He also assured that potassium nitrate is generally considered safe and effective for ‘most people.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Chiwane brought to attention the importance of potassium in the body, reminding the critical role it plays in maintaining normal heart rhythm and muscle function. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Chiwane brought to attention the importance of potassium in the body, reminding the critical role it plays in maintaining normal heart rhythm and muscle function. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But if potassium is essential for the body, why does its presence in senstive toothpaste become a challenge for some heart patients? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But if potassium is essential for the body, why does its presence in senstive toothpaste become a challenge for some heart patients? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To which the cardiologist opined, “In cardiology practice, elevated potassium levels, known as hyperkalaemia, are an important clinical concern. Potassium helps regulate the electrical impulses that allow the heart to beat in a coordinated manner. When potassium levels become excessively high, the heart’s electrical system can be affected, potentially leading to irregular heart rhythms. In severe cases, untreated hyperkalaemia may result in serious cardiac complications.” Who should be careful? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To which the cardiologist opined, “In cardiology practice, elevated potassium levels, known as hyperkalaemia, are an important clinical concern. Potassium helps regulate the electrical impulses that allow the heart to beat in a coordinated manner. When potassium levels become excessively high, the heart’s electrical system can be affected, potentially leading to irregular heart rhythms. In severe cases, untreated hyperkalaemia may result in serious cardiac complications.” Who should be careful? {{/usCountry}}

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Heart patients need to be careful and consult doctors before using toothpastes with potassium nitrate. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Potassium nitrate in senstive toothpaste is unlikely to be a major health threat for most people. However, those with existing heart or kidney conditions, or those taking certain prescribed medicines, may need to be more careful. This is why the problem does not lie in the toothpaste alone, but depends on the patient's overall health profile.

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The cardiologist listed certain categories of patients who are more vulnerable to developing elevated potassium levels by using the sensitive toothpastes:

Individuals taking ACE inhibitors for hypertension or heart failure

Patients prescribed angiotensin receptor blockers

Those receiving potassium-sparing diuretics

People living with chronic kidney disease

Patients with advanced heart failure

Apart from people with heart diseases, patients with kidney-related conditions also need to be careful when using senstive toothpaste. The cardiologist stated that kidney function is closely linked to potassium balance in the body. When kidney function declines, excess potassium gets accumulated more easily. This also impacts the heart.

Potassium nitrate in senstive toothpaste is unlikely to pose a major health concern for most people, as the doctor told. However, those with existing heart or kidney conditions, or those taking certain prescribed medicines, may need to exercise caution. This is why the worry is not about the toothpaste alone, but it actually hinges on the patient's overall health profile.

Is it safe or not?

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The cardiologist clarified that senstive toothpaste is generally used while brushing is spat out after use. Since it is not meant to be swallowed, the amount of potassium that may enter the body through normal use is extremely small. This suggests that it is unlikely to be a major problem for most people.

However, those with impaired kidney function, advanced heart failure, multiple heart medicines or already high potassium levels should be more careful. Since their potassium levels may already be monitored by doctors, they need to mention the oral care products they use, including sensitive toothpaste. The aim is not to panic, but to use toothpaste correctly, avoid swallowing it and inform your doctor about the oral care products you use if you fall into a vulnerable group.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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