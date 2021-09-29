Vajrasana post meal to buttermilk with lunch: Easy tips to boost your digestion

We are what we digest. A good digestion could contribute towards our overall wellness while a poor one could give us many health problems from constipation, skin problems to anaemia. While there are a lot of health products available in the market that boast of fixing your digestion issues, it is best to follow natural remedies to give a boost to your metabolism and improve gut health. Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar suggests some natural remedies that could help improve your digestive system.

Boosting gut health is the best way to improve immunity says Dr Dixa Bhavsar. Small changes in your routine and diet can go a long way in getting rid of digestive troubles. Here are some tips from the Ayurveda expert.

1. Vajrasana post meals: Sitting in Vajrasana post lunch can improve the blood circulation in your abdomen and making digestion and absorption easier.

2. Have buttermilk with lunch: Buttermilk, the slightly sour liquid that is left after churning butter from the cream, buttermilk, packed with probiotic benefits is ideal for cooling the stomach and relieving symptoms of acidity. It improves digestion reducing kapha and vata.

3. Avoid incompatible foods. Certain foods in Ayurveda do not go together. They are called virudh ahara. Fruit and milk, fish and milk, honey and hot water, cold and hot foods together, are some of the food combos that might upset your metabolism. So, avoiding it is in our best interest.

4. Soak your legumes and nuts: Legumes and nuts contain phytic acid that makes it difficult for our gut to absorb the nutrients from them. Soaking them removes phytic acid and makes it easier for our gut to digest the food and absorb the nutrients available.

5. Avoid raw sprouts and veggies: Dr Bhavsar says that raw food needs good gut health to metabolise it well. "When your agni is already weak, raw food will further reduce it and make you feel bloated and uneasy. So always eat cooked food," she says.

6. Walk for 5000 steps daily: Movement is non-negotiable. If you don't move, your digestion would not improve. If you are too busy to exercise, at least walking for 5000 steps will help you improve your digestion.

