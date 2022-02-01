Varun Dhawan's shirtless workout to Eminem's The Real Slim Shady is the only motivation you need: Watch

Listening to good music is important while working out, as it helps pump you up with motivation. If you are one of these people, then you are not alone. Actor Varun Dhawan also has some favourite tracks that he blasts up in the gym during his exercise regimen. Recently, he revealed one of his favourite tracks in an inspiring video. It is the only workout motivation you need today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On January 31, Varun posted a video of himself doing upper body strengthening exercises at the gym. He used Eminem's song The Real Slim Shady for the power-packed session and wrote that it is his favourite track for the gym. The star went shirtless, dressed in just a pair of yellow baggy shorts and black sneakers, and flaunted his ripped physique and swoon-worthy muscles. It will inspire you to get rid of all the lazy feelings and hit the gym for a stringent training session.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins with Varun doing Side Pull Downs with the help of a harness, followed by Front Leaning Pull Downs. The two exercises pack in many benefits. A few other gains from doing these two workouts include strength building in the upper body and the back, activating the core, and stretching and building the muscles.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan's intense workout to Bijlee Bijlee is all the motivation you need

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan rarely shares videos from his workout routines on Instagram. But every time he does, the clips instantly go viral and motivate his fans to get on the fitness bandwagon like the actor. The last workout video he shared on Instagram showed the star doing muscle-building exercises to Harrdy Sandhu's hit track Bijlee Bijlee starring Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari.

Apart from doing strength-training exercises, Varun is also known for including a mix of workout routines that help him build his core and maintain a ripped physique.

Professionally, Varun will be seen next in director Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also features Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. He also has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON