Varun Dhawan doesn't 'hate Christmas workout.' Here's proof

  • "Who hates Christmas workout," wrote Varun on his stories. Most certainly, he loves his workout. Here's proof.
Varun Dhawan doesn't 'hate Christmas workout.' Here's proof(Instagram/@varundvn)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 01:00 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Varun Dhawan loves his Christmas workout. The actor who is a fitness enthusiast and is always up for all things fitness, shared a glimpse of how he is celebrating the holiday season in a totally different way. Christmas is here and New Year celebrations are not even a week away. The festivities have made their way into the homes of the celebrities of the tinsel town. From decking up in Christmas-themed clothes to decorating their homes with warmth and togetherness for the celebrations, the celebrities are keeping us updated with their whereabouts on Instagram. Varun Dhawan is also celebrating Christmas – but in his own style.

The actor shared a video of himself on his Instagram stories on Friday where he can be seen working out in full force. For Christmas eve, Varun Dhawan decided to go all out on fitness and do pushups but with a twist. The video was originally shared by Varun's fitness trainer Rohan Sawant on his Instagram stories, which was reshared by Varun.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan's intense workout to Bijlee Bijlee is all the motivation you need

In the video, Varun Dhawan can be seen working out in beast mode. In a gym setup, Varun can be seen posing his body in the plank position and working on his arm muscles. Dressed in a white tee shirt and a pair of black gym trousers, Varun can be seen doing side pushups by balancing his other arm on a hemispherical gym equipment placed on the floor. Then he can be seen shifting his arm and doing the pushup in the other side. "Who hates Christmas workout," wrote Varun on his stories. Most certainly, he loves his workout. Here's proof:

Varun Dhawan's Instagram story.(Instagram/@varundvn)
Side pushups, as performed by Varun, comes with multiple health benefits. They help in strengthening the upper back, glutes, and obliques. They also help in toning the core, shoulder, and arm muscles.

Saturday, December 25, 2021
