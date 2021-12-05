Varun Dhawan pairs regal kurta-dhoti with sneaker mojari, serves striking shaadi season look: Fans react

Actor Varun Dhawan is ready for the shaadi season and how. The star loves his casual wardrobe. However, that never shies him away from wearing modern traditional outfits. On various occasions and red carpet events, Varun dons an ethnic look that permanently seals his place in the best-dressed men's list of Bollywood. His new photos in a dhoti-kurta set are proof enough.

Once again, Varun, who is married to Natasha Dalal, caught our eye, and this time, in a modern dhoti-kurta ensemble paired with an embroidered jacket. The highlight of his look, however, is the unique mojari. Varun chose sneaker mojari to wear with the outfit, and they are something every person should have in their wardrobe for the ongoing wedding season.

Varun's entire look - featuring the dhoti-kurta set, the jacket and mojari - is from designer Kunal Rawal's menswear label. Scroll ahead to see all the photos and find out how Varun styled his wedding-season attire.

Varun chose a cream short pintuck kurta adorned with intricate embroidery, an asymmetric hem, side slits, a fitted silhouette, folded long sleeves and button-up details on the torso. The actor teamed the short kurta with blush pink dhoti pants featuring the traditional drape and subtle striped details.

Varun rounded off his traditional outfit with a sleeveless blush pink hand-embroidered bandhgala jacket featuring hand-knotted floral patterns, contrast brown buttons and an asymmetric hem.

Varun Dhawan looks dapper in the traditional outfit.

In the end, a pair of blush pink sneaker mojari rounded off the accessories Varun chose with his elegant and dapper outfit. A side-parted messy hairdo and rugged beard look added chic finishing touch.

Varun's photos garnered reactions from his followers and fans. While Kartik Aaryan and Dino Morea made fun of the caption, others complimented the star's look. See some of the comments:

Comments on Varun Dhawan's post.

Meanwhile, professionally, Varun has Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline. Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik, stars Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. As for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani are part of the ensemble cast.

