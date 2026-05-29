Veteran actor Anupam Kher shows age is just a number with intense routine at 71: 'I don’t work out to look younger...'
In his latest gym session, Anupam Kher’s crushing lat pulldowns and reminding us that fitness isn't about vanity — it's about longevity, and ‘feeling alive’.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher is proving that the 'golden years' can be the strongest ones yet. On May 29, the 71-year-old shared an ‘inspiring’ workout video on Instagram, sparking a conversation about the importance of fitness for seniors. In the video, he is seen performing lat pulldowns with focused intensity. Also read | Anita Raj at 63 proves age is just a number when it comes to fitness: Watch how veteran actor keeps her body toned
'Growth has no age limit’
The actor demonstrated impeccable form, engaging his back muscles with controlled, deliberate movements. Accompanying the video was a poignant caption: "At 71, I don’t work out to look younger. I work out to feel alive, stay curious, and remind myself every day that growth has no age limit."
The post drew immediate praise from fans and peers alike. One Instagram user joked, "Salman Khan is getting a competitor very soon," while others hailed Anupam Kher as a 'true inspiration' for those entering their seventh decade.
The exercise featured in Anupam’s video is the lat pulldown, a staple in resistance training. For seniors, this specific movement is highly beneficial, as it targets the large back muscles, helping counteract the 'stoop' often associated with ageing.
Why fitness is a 'clinical necessity' after 65{{/usCountry}}
Why fitness is a 'clinical necessity' after 65{{/usCountry}}
Anupam’s latest gym session is more than just a social media trend; it is a masterclass in ageing with intent. By prioritising consistency and controlled resistance, he is showing the world that while ageing is inevitable, 'feeling alive' is a choice made in the gym.{{/usCountry}}
Anupam’s latest gym session is more than just a social media trend; it is a masterclass in ageing with intent. By prioritising consistency and controlled resistance, he is showing the world that while ageing is inevitable, 'feeling alive' is a choice made in the gym.{{/usCountry}}
Anupam joins a growing list of veteran Indian actors — including Ranjeet, Nana Patekar, Rakesh Roshan, and Anita Raj —who are redefining ageing. However, beyond the aesthetic benefits, experts argue that exercise is a medical imperative for the elderly.
1. Combating sarcopenia
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, adults over 65 naturally face sarcopenia, the age-related loss of muscle mass and strength. Without resistance training, seniors can lose up to 8 percent of their muscle mass per decade. Anupam’s use of weight machines is a direct countermeasure, as strength training is the only known way to reverse this trend.
2. Bone density and fall prevention
The Cleveland Clinic notes that weight-bearing exercises increase bone density. For seniors, stronger bones and better muscle coordination significantly reduce the risk of debilitating falls and fractures, which are leading causes of injury in the 65+ demographic.
3. Cognitive and emotional health
As Anupam noted in his caption, working out helps him 'stay curious'. Physical activity is linked to improved blood flow to the brain, which can delay the onset of cognitive decline and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.