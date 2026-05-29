Veteran actor Anupam Kher shows age is just a number with intense routine at 71: 'I don’t work out to look younger...'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is proving that the 'golden years' can be the strongest ones yet. On May 29, the 71-year-old shared an ‘inspiring’ workout video on Instagram, sparking a conversation about the importance of fitness for seniors. In the video, he is seen performing lat pulldowns with focused intensity. Also read | Anita Raj at 63 proves age is just a number when it comes to fitness: Watch how veteran actor keeps her body toned

'Growth has no age limit’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is proving that growth has no expiration date. (Instagram/ Anupam Kher)

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The actor demonstrated impeccable form, engaging his back muscles with controlled, deliberate movements. Accompanying the video was a poignant caption: "At 71, I don’t work out to look younger. I work out to feel alive, stay curious, and remind myself every day that growth has no age limit."

The post drew immediate praise from fans and peers alike. One Instagram user joked, "Salman Khan is getting a competitor very soon," while others hailed Anupam Kher as a 'true inspiration' for those entering their seventh decade.

The exercise featured in Anupam’s video is the lat pulldown, a staple in resistance training. For seniors, this specific movement is highly beneficial, as it targets the large back muscles, helping counteract the 'stoop' often associated with ageing.

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{{^usCountry}} Why fitness is a 'clinical necessity' after 65 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why fitness is a 'clinical necessity' after 65 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anupam’s latest gym session is more than just a social media trend; it is a masterclass in ageing with intent. By prioritising consistency and controlled resistance, he is showing the world that while ageing is inevitable, 'feeling alive' is a choice made in the gym. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anupam’s latest gym session is more than just a social media trend; it is a masterclass in ageing with intent. By prioritising consistency and controlled resistance, he is showing the world that while ageing is inevitable, 'feeling alive' is a choice made in the gym. {{/usCountry}}

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Anupam joins a growing list of veteran Indian actors — including Ranjeet, Nana Patekar, Rakesh Roshan, and Anita Raj —who are redefining ageing. However, beyond the aesthetic benefits, experts argue that exercise is a medical imperative for the elderly.

1. Combating sarcopenia

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, adults over 65 naturally face sarcopenia, the age-related loss of muscle mass and strength. Without resistance training, seniors can lose up to 8 percent of their muscle mass per decade. Anupam’s use of weight machines is a direct countermeasure, as strength training is the only known way to reverse this trend.

2. Bone density and fall prevention

The Cleveland Clinic notes that weight-bearing exercises increase bone density. For seniors, stronger bones and better muscle coordination significantly reduce the risk of debilitating falls and fractures, which are leading causes of injury in the 65+ demographic.

3. Cognitive and emotional health

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As Anupam noted in his caption, working out helps him 'stay curious'. Physical activity is linked to improved blood flow to the brain, which can delay the onset of cognitive decline and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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