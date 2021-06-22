Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
health

Vishal Dadlani gears up to nail 48 reps of push-ups on 48th birthday | Watch

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani leaves Bollywood celebs ‘hella impressed’ as he brushes aside Tuesday blues with 30 reps of push-ups, aims to nail 48 reps on 48th birthday next week and that is all the fitness motivation we need to get up and hit the gym | Watch
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Vishal Dadlani gears up to nail 48 reps of push-ups on 48th birthday | Watch(Instagram/vishaldadlani)

If you are looking for some workout inspiration this work week to beat your procrastination hollow, search no further as Vishal Dadlani just dropped a sneak-peek of his robust exercise session and we are in awe. The singer-composer left Bollywood celebs “hella impressed” as he brushed aside Tuesday blues with 30 reps of push-ups while aiming to nail 48 reps on his 48th birthday this June 28 and that is all the fitness motivation we need to get up and hit the gym.

Taking to his social media handle, Vishal shared a video featuring him sweating it out in his living room. He shared in the video’s caption, “Wait...Did I miss one? Or did I get the full 30 reps? I wanna do 48 reps in one set on the 28th, (cuz it's my 48th birthday.) That's in 6 days. Think I'll get there? (sic).”

Quick to respond, playback singer Jonita Gandhi commented, “hella impressed (sic)” while SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra gushed, “Superb” and model-singer Shibani Dandekar declared, “insane (sic).”

Jonita Gandhi, Punit Malhotra and Shibani Dandekar's comments on Vishal Dadlani's workout video (Instagram/vishaldadlani)

Benefits:

From working the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders to strengthening the lower back and core by pulling in the abdominal muscles, push-ups not only build muscles and strength but also help in losing weight by raising one’s metabolism to burn fat.

They are a part of Calisthenics i.e. exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm and build serious strength, improve your brain-body connection, help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health.

Topics
vishal dadlani pushup singer composer bollywood tuesday fitness goal fitness motivation fitness goals fitness inspiration fitness tips fitness fitness video gym workout goal workout workout at home home workouts home workout workout video exercises jonita gandhi soty 2 punit malhotra shibani dandekar viral video healthy
