Vishnu Vishal breaks silence about his ‘tired face’, reveals he has autoimmune condition for 3-4 years

Actor Vishnu Vishal is responding to comments about his tired face in recent public appearances. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama Gatta Kusthi 2. Taking to X on Thursday, Vishnu broke silence about the comments and shared that he has been dealing with an autoimmune condition for which he has been taking the prescribed medication. Some of the visible side effects are the reason for the bloating, he stated.

What the actor said

Vishnu Vishal spoke about his medical condition and the side effects of the prescribed medication.

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In his X account, Vishnu wrote, “First of all thank you for all the love and concern you have shown through your comments and messages. It truly means a lot, and I wanted to share this with you personally. Many of you have noticed that my face looks tired lately. The reason is that I have been dealing with an autoimmune disease for the last three to four years, and the prescribed medication I have been taking on and off, has some visible side effects, including the bloating you've been noticing. The treatment is medically necessary, and my health has to come first.”

He added, “That said, your love, the work I believe in and my responsibility towards everyone who has worked tirelessly on Gatta Kusthi 2 have kept me going. That's why I have continued showing up for the film promotions and for all of you.”

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{{^usCountry}} He concluded saying that he cannot wait for everyone to see the film as it releases on July 3. More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He concluded saying that he cannot wait for everyone to see the film as it releases on July 3. More details {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An autoimmune disease is a condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissues, affecting nearly 8% of the world’s population. This not only causes a cascade of physiological issues, but also severely impacts the quality of life in the long-term. The bigger problem lies in the fact that most women do not realise the severity of the condition for years after their symptoms first appear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An autoimmune disease is a condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissues, affecting nearly 8% of the world’s population. This not only causes a cascade of physiological issues, but also severely impacts the quality of life in the long-term. The bigger problem lies in the fact that most women do not realise the severity of the condition for years after their symptoms first appear. {{/usCountry}}

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The risk of all autoimmune conditions depends on the immune system's ability to distinguish between its own healthy tissue and potential infections. Women’s immune systems are often more alert, and estrogen helps drive that stronger response. However, that stronger defense can become a drawback when the immune system loses tolerance and starts attacking healthy tissue.

Read more about it here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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