Waking up with a numb arm? Doctor shares when it could be a serious health issue

Have you ever woken up with a numb arm? You may wonder whether you slept in an awkward position and expect the sensation to subside within minutes. Sometimes, you will observe this numbness when you lean on your elbow for too long. But sometimes, the numbness lingers longer than expected. What could it mean, and when might it indicate an underlying health issue that requires medical attention?ALSO READ: Neuroscientist shares 3 things to do while brushing to reduce dementia risk: ‘Use non-dominant hand…’

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Dr Sumeet Pawar, consultant neurosurgeon and endoscopic spine surgeon at Breach Candy Hospital, explained to HT Lifestyle that persistent numbness may be a sign of an underlying nerve problem that requires attention.

What could be the reason?

The surgeon identified cervical radiculopathy as one possible cause. It is a condition in which a nerve root in the neck becomes compressed or irritated.

Why can it happen? Dr Pawar shared, “This can happen because of a herniated cervical disc, age-related changes in the spine, or narrowing around the nerve. Since these nerves travel from the neck into the shoulder, arm, and hand, pressure on them can produce symptoms well beyond the neck.”

Dr Pawar revealed that sharp, shooting pain in the arm, along with tingling, numbness, or weakness, can occur when a nerve emerging from the cervical spine becomes compressed.

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What symptoms should you look out for?

{{^usCountry}} While symptoms may vary, the doctor listed these signs: Neck pain that travels into the shoulder or arm

Pins and needles or numbness in the hand or fingers

Burning or electric-shock-like sensation

Notice reduced grip strength

Difficulty moving the hand or trouble holding objects {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While symptoms may vary, the doctor listed these signs: Neck pain that travels into the shoulder or arm

Pins and needles or numbness in the hand or fingers

Burning or electric-shock-like sensation

Notice reduced grip strength

Difficulty moving the hand or trouble holding objects {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Pawar highlighted some lesser-known signs of cervical radiculopathy: "Importantly, cervical radiculopathy does not always cause severe neck pain. In some cases, arm discomfort, tingling, or weakness may be the more noticeable complaint. A clinical examination helps determine whether the symptoms are coming from the cervical spine or another source, such as a nerve compressed at the elbow or wrist.”

Can phone and laptop use cause it?

So can prolonged device use cause numbness? The expert agreed that spending extended periods looking down at a phone or working on a laptop can contribute to neck strain. But, he clarified that poor posture alone should not be assumed to be the direct cause of numbness. Therefore, persistent numbness should not simply be attributed to device use or poor posture.

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Poor posture is not the only possible cause.

When should arm numbness actually worry you?

The expert suggested seeking medical attention if the numbness:

Appears suddenly alongside facial drooping, difficulty speaking, confusion, or weakness on one side of the body, as these may be signs of a stroke.

Occurs with chest pressure, breathlessness, sweating, or nausea, as these could indicate a heart attack

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He warned, “Do not assume these symptoms are related to the spine.”

For suspected cervical radiculopathy, the doctor recommended seeking medical evaluation if the numbness persists, keeps returning, or is accompanied by worsening weakness, difficulty gripping objects, or loss of coordination. Symptoms that develop after a fall or accident or neck injury also require prompt assessment.

If you are worried about needing surgery, the expert provided some reassurance: cervical radiculopathy does not automatically require an operation. Most patients improve with non-surgical treatments, which may include medication, activity modification, and physiotherapy, depending on the cause and severity of the condition.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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