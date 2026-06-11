Waking up with stiff back? Spine surgeon explains when morning stiffness is major warning sign

As we get up in the morning, whether to an alarm or light seeping through the curtains, the first thing many observe is a stiff back. You may blame it on an awkward sleeping position or even normal ageing. However, there are times when this stiffness may point to something more serious that requires your attention.ALSO READ: Nerve pain vs muscle pain: Spine surgeon shares how to tell the difference

Morning back stiffness that persists may signal deeper health issues. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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To narrow down the issue, Dr Neeraj Gupta, senior consultant and spine surgeon at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, New Delhi, weighed in with his expert insights on what this could potentially mean. He recommended seeking assessment if pain and stiffness persist despite walking around for a bit or stretching.

What causes the stiffness in the back in the morning?

In the morning, occasional stiffness is normal, and it can be explained by what happens to your body when you sleep. The spine surgeon elaborated, “The body is relatively still for hours during sleep. This results in the fluid in the spinal discs and joints becoming redistributed and the muscles becoming colder and more inactive. This means that the spinal area may feel stiffer when waking up.”

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{{^usCountry}} But the major distinction here, which the surgeon advised to notice, is whether the stiffness starts to ease within 15 to 30 minutes of movement, as blood circulation improves and the muscles gradually relax. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But the major distinction here, which the surgeon advised to notice, is whether the stiffness starts to ease within 15 to 30 minutes of movement, as blood circulation improves and the muscles gradually relax. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Now let's see why it is also related to ageing. Dr Gupta gave two reasons: typically, after the mid-40s, the water content and elasticity of the spinal discs decrease, which can lead to some stiffness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now let's see why it is also related to ageing. Dr Gupta gave two reasons: typically, after the mid-40s, the water content and elasticity of the spinal discs decrease, which can lead to some stiffness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Other contributing factors include poor sleeping posture, an unsupportive mattress and lack of physical activity. When can it be something concerning? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other contributing factors include poor sleeping posture, an unsupportive mattress and lack of physical activity. When can it be something concerning? {{/usCountry}}

If your back ache is accompanied by fever, then you should get it checked! (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Stiffness can be normal from time to time, but some patterns and symptoms may be signs of having a medical condition that needs to be assessed.

The doctor outlined some of the symptoms. If you have any of the following, you should seek out a spine expert:

Stiffness persists for more than 30 to 45 minutes after waking up.

Back pain that worsens with activity and improves in the mornings.

Pain that radiates down one or both legs (sciatica).

Numbness, tingling or weakness of the legs/feet.

Back pain with unexplained fatigue, weight loss or fever.

Pain that affects sleep or is made worse by lying down on one’s back

What can these symptoms mean? The doctor opined that these could be symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis or degenerative disc disease, lumbar spinal stenosis, and inflammatory arthritis of the spine. When they are diagnosed early, they can be treated.

What can you do about it?

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In general, how can you manage morning stiffness? The spine surgeon believed that lifestyle changes, even simple ones, can help a lot with morning stiffness. What are these changes? He suggested, "Keeping the spine mobile, having a good sleep schedule, buying a proper mattress and taking in sufficient physical activity during the day are all helpful in maintaining the health and mobility of the spine. Core strengthening exercises, especially, decrease the load on the spine and can be a lot to reduce stiffness over time.”

Diagnostics and treatment

What are the diagnostics and treatment options? A clinical evaluation may include an MRI or X-ray to assess several things. The doctor informed that it is done to check the condition of the discs, the alignment of the spine and the involvement of the nerves.

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This helps to determine whether there is an underlying spine disorder. Based on the diagnosis, Dr Gupta shared that treatment options may include physiotherapy, pain management and minimally invasive procedures.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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