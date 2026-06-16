Walking 6K, 12K or 18K steps a day? Fitness coach reveals how many pounds of fat you could lose

If you're looking for a sustainable way to lose weight, the answer could be as simple as putting one foot in front of the other. Walking is accessible, low-impact, and surprisingly effective for fat loss. In a June 16 Instagram post, fitness coach @forkfulliving explained why increasing your daily step count can be one of the most powerful tools for improving health and supporting weight-loss goals. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer explains why ‘healthy’ foods can still lead to weight gain; shares easy fat loss tips )

How many steps do you need to walk for fat loss

Fitness coach reveals how walking more can boost fat loss without cutting calories.(Unsplash)

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“Walking 6K, 12K, or even 18K steps a day doesn’t sound ‘sexy,’ but here’s the truth,” the fitness coach wrote.

According to the coach, walking 6,000 steps a day can help burn enough calories to contribute to roughly 0.5 pounds of fat loss per week. Increasing that to 12,000 steps may support around 1 pound of fat loss weekly, while 18,000 steps could contribute to as much as 1.5 pounds per week.

“That’s up to 6 lbs of fat in a month without slashing calories,” the coach said.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining why she prioritises movement before making dietary changes, the coach added, “This is why steps come first before I ever touch a client’s food.” Why is walking so effective for burning fat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining why she prioritises movement before making dietary changes, the coach added, “This is why steps come first before I ever touch a client’s food.” Why is walking so effective for burning fat {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She highlighted several benefits of walking beyond calorie burning, noting that it can increase daily energy expenditure, lower stress and cortisol levels, improve digestion, support recovery, and avoid triggering excessive hunger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She highlighted several benefits of walking beyond calorie burning, noting that it can increase daily energy expenditure, lower stress and cortisol levels, improve digestion, support recovery, and avoid triggering excessive hunger. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “You don’t need 90 minutes of exhausting cardio. You need more daily movement,” the coach wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You don’t need 90 minutes of exhausting cardio. You need more daily movement,” the coach wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The key, she emphasised, is consistency rather than perfection. “Start small. Stay consistent. Let it compound.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The key, she emphasised, is consistency rather than perfection. “Start small. Stay consistent. Let it compound.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While walking alone may not replace a balanced diet and strength training, experts often recommend it as a sustainable form of exercise that can support weight management, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While walking alone may not replace a balanced diet and strength training, experts often recommend it as a sustainable form of exercise that can support weight management, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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