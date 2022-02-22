Walnuts to peas; eat these foods to keep arthritis at bay

When it comes to managing and preventing arthritis sticking to the basics of healthy lifestyle can help immensely. Eating a balanced diet, leading an active lifestyle and staying away from inflammatory foods are some of the things that can reduce your risk of getting this autoimmune disease.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While your chances of getting arthritis is largely influenced by genetic factors (50-60%), dietary factors can play a big role in the autoimmune process and a compromised intestinal barrier may allow food components or microorganisms to enter the blood stream, triggering inflammation, says Dr Kaushal Malhan, Director-Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

Experts also highlight the role of excess body weight in increasing the likelihood of arthritis and worsening the existing disease. The excessive fatty tissues can cause increased inflammation.

ALSO READ: Can you get arthritis after Covid-19? Here's what you need to know

Paying attention to what you eat can not only lower your risk of arthritis and help you to lead a healthy and disease-free life, but also manage this painful joint condition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trick is to avoid those foods that cause inflammation and load up on those that reduce it. Diets high in fat and processed meat increase inflammatory markers, while diets high in whole grains and fruit reduce these.

"Processed carbohydrates like white flour and white sugar, saturated and trans fats, like those found in fried foods, red & processed meats, dairy, eggs might increase inflammatory response. Studies show that a Mediterranean diet, with lots of fruits and vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats is a good choice for people with RA," says Dr Malhan.

Here are some foods suggested by Dr Malhan that can keep arthritis at bay.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids in fish may help control inflammation. Unfortunately, there have been few experiments with fish oils in patients with RA that have shown favourable results and consequently practical and safe doses are still unknown for this dietary therapy.

Peas and beans are a good source of vegetable protein helping muscle health, are nearly fat free with and a source of antioxidants.

Nuts are full of healthful monounsaturated fat. Walnuts are good in moderation for people with RA because they’re high in Omega-3 Fatty Acids but high in calories.

Olive oil contains healthy monounsaturated fat anda compound called Oleocanthal that reduces inflammation but eat it in moderation; as with all oils, it’s a fat that can lead to weight gain. Results show that dietary changes are hard to maintain long term and the elimination of one or more food groups (such as in a strict vegan diet) may lead to deficiencies.

Here are some other dietary tips one should follow to avoid arthritis:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

* Eat a variety of foods

* Balance the food you eat with physical activity; maintain or improve your weight

* Choose a diet with plenty of grain products, vegetables, and fruits

* Choose a diet low in fat, saturated fat, and cholesterol

* Get more fibres in your diet

* Choose a diet moderate in sugars

* Avoid Alcoholic beverages

* Supplementation of Calcium and vitamin D to decrease the risk of Osteoporosis

* Supplement with Vitamin C, B6, B12, E, Folic acid, Magnesium, Zinc and Selenium supplements as food alone may not provide enough

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON