Want deeper sleep? Columbia nutritionist Dr Marie-Pierre shares the daily diet she follows for better sleep quality

If counting sheep isn't helping you fall asleep, your diet might deserve a closer look. According to Dr Marie-Pierre St-Onge, PhD, nutritionist, professor of nutritional medicine at Columbia University and a pioneer in the field of sleep health, what you eat throughout the day can influence how well you sleep at night.

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Her research suggests that following a Mediterranean-style eating pattern, rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans, whole grains, lean meats, poultry and seafood, can improve sleep quality. (Also read: Can one pizza ruin your diet? Nutrition coach Bianca shares her realistic 'what I eat in a day' after indulging )

How food affects your sleep

Dr St-Onge's research shows that eating more nutrient-dense, minimally processed foods benefits sleep in several ways. It provides the body with nutrients needed to produce sleep-regulating hormones like melatonin while helping keep blood sugar levels stable overnight, reducing the chances of waking up during the night.

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{{^usCountry}} The research also found that people who consumed more fibre from fruits, vegetables and other plant foods experienced more deep, restorative sleep. On the other hand, diets high in saturated fat were associated with less deep sleep, while refined carbohydrates and added sugars, including white bread, bagels, pastries and sugary drinks, were linked to more sleep disruptions and nighttime awakenings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The research also found that people who consumed more fibre from fruits, vegetables and other plant foods experienced more deep, restorative sleep. On the other hand, diets high in saturated fat were associated with less deep sleep, while refined carbohydrates and added sugars, including white bread, bagels, pastries and sugary drinks, were linked to more sleep disruptions and nighttime awakenings. {{/usCountry}}

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What does Dr Marie-Pierre St-Onge eat in a day

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Sharing her typical meals, the sleep expert revealed a simple, balanced menu that prioritises fibre, protein and whole foods.

Breakfast: High-fibre cereal and half a banana.

Lunch: Homemade sourdough bread with nuts and sesame plus plain Greek yogurt and fruit.

Dinner: Salmon, shrimp, chicken or tofu with green vegetables.

Dr St-Onge's daily diet reflects the same principles backed by her research: eat more fibre-rich plant foods, include lean sources of protein, and limit refined carbohydrates, added sugars and saturated fat. While no single food guarantees a good night's sleep, consistently following a balanced, Mediterranean-style diet may help you get deeper, more restorative rest.

Dr. Marie-Pierre St-Onge, PhD, a nutrition scientist and a pioneer in the field of sleep health, is the author of Eat Better, Sleep Better. She is the founding director of the Center of Excellence for Sleep and Circadian Research at Columbia University.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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