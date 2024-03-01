 Want digital detox in Ramadan 2024? Here's how to find balance | Health - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Health / Want digital detox in Ramadan 2024? Here's how to find balance between technology and spirituality

Want digital detox in Ramadan 2024? Here's how to find balance between technology and spirituality

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 01, 2024 02:50 PM IST

Ramadan 2024: From making airplane mode our friend to engaging ourselves with screens with a purpose, here are a few ways to practice digital detox.

Ramadan 2024: Ramadan is around the corner, and we cannot wait for the spiritual month to start. Ramadan, also referred to as Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and is considered one of the most auspicious times of the year. This is the month which is observed for reflection, charity, peace and community by the Muslim community all over the world. The start of Ramadan is decided by the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, and the end of the month is also decided by the sighting of the moon – based on the sighting, it is decided if Ramadan will be observed for 29 days or 30 days.

The auspicious month of Ramadan can be a way of decluttering our minds as well by practicing digital detox(istock, shutterstock; for representational purpose only)

During the time of Ramadan, it is advised to focus on cleansing the mind, thoughts and declutter our lives. One of the best ways to get calmer and peaceful is by engaging in digital detox. With social media continuously bombarding us with information, it can get overwhelming for us – this can further take our minds away from being more focused in observing Ramadan. The auspicious month can be a way of decluttering our minds as well by practicing digital detox. Here are a few ways:

ALSO READ: Digital detox: How to unplug effectively

Finding balance between technology and spirituality:

Push notifications: With the apps continuously sending us notifications, it can be difficult for us to not look at the phone right away. By turning off push notifications from apps that do not urgently require our attention, we can focus our energy in spirituality and practicing introspection and community service.

One devide at a time: Being on multiple devices throughout the day can make us feel overwhelmed. The best way forward is to practice being at one device at a time, and not bombard our minds with too much information from too many devices.

Airplane mode: We need to draw a line sometimes – when we are not working, we can turn on the airplane mode in the phone and try to stay away from being connected at all times. We can use this time to spend with family and engaging in spirituality.

A purpose: Mindlessly scrolling through social media can get addictive and also make us waste our time. We should engage ourselves to the screen with a purpose in time and also allot a certain time for that.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

