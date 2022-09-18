Want to combat increased obesity in kids? Here's how eating right and exercise can help

Childhood obesity is rising at an alarming rate in the country and obesity is a silent killer and can disrupt one’s life as those extra kilos will often start children on the path to health problems that were once thought to be adult issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart and kidney problems. Being overweight or obese can also invite depression, anxiety, stress and low self-esteem.

The child will feel lonely, avoid socializing and may be embarrassed due to his weight but obesity management in children focuses on good nutrition and exercise. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tushar Parikh, Consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrician at Motherhood Hospital in Pune's Kharadi, talked about how a well-balanced diet and physical activity can help the child to battle the bulge.

Asserting that nutrition and exercise can help to deal with childhood obesity, she elaborated:

· The benefits of eating right - The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the health as many children were homebound and there was a lack of physical activity. A majority of children were unable to manage their weight due to poor eating habits and gained oodles of weight. Eating a diet inclusive of all the vital nutrients can help when it comes to the overall development of your child. Try to minimize the child’s calorie intake and make sure that he/she eats fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, and legumes to stay healthy and hearty. A good diet can enhance the child’s overall well-being. Try to avoid oily, canned, processed, and junk food that can cause weight gain. One should stay away from colas, sodas, sweets, and desserts as they are loaded with calories and can make you pile up those excess kilos. Stay away from Chinese food, French fries, burger, pizza, pasta, or namkeens. These foods are harmful to the child’s health.

· Exercise daily - A large number of children avoid exercising every day and are glued to mobile phones. But, it is the need of the hour for parents to encourage their children to burn those extra calories. Apart from preventing obesity, getting active can help the child to be more energetic in class, relieve stress and anxieties, have a healthier heart, good sleep, and have a stronger immune system. Make sure that the child walks, does aerobics, or swims at least 5 days a week without fail.