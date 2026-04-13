Want to improve gut health? Endocrinologist explains why you need to eat more than probiotic rich foods

At the heart of good health is a healthy gut. The bidirectional pathways, like gut-brain, gut-skin, and gut-immunity axes, corroborate gut health's influential position. It is a no-brainer to adopt dietary habits that support the gut. But while you are doing it, make sure you adequately and correctly support gut health. Locating the ‘key’ is critical.ALSO READ: IBS vs IBD: Gastroenterologist shares the main differences between the two common gut conditions

Gut health includes the gastrointestinal system, which acts as a fundamental regulatory pillar of the overall health. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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New Jersey-based endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt walked her viewers through the ‘key to gut health’ in her recent April 13 post.

This ‘key’ is a bit more unconventional than you would generally assume gut-related foods to be.

What is the common mistake people make?

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{{^usCountry}} The endocrinologist observed a common mistake that's keeping people from pushing their gut health to the maximum potential. “As a doctor, I see this all the time. Patients think that by adding a probiotic, they are going to be improving their gut microbiome. Well, research says that something else matters more.” While probiotics enrich the gut microbiome, for holistic gut health support, it is not enough. Often, the complacency settles in, expecting probiotics to do all the heavy lifting for you and improve gut health. Probiotics may be the star, gaining a household name for its gut-friendly properties, but it alone cannot do all the work. What is the ‘key’ to gut health? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The endocrinologist observed a common mistake that's keeping people from pushing their gut health to the maximum potential. “As a doctor, I see this all the time. Patients think that by adding a probiotic, they are going to be improving their gut microbiome. Well, research says that something else matters more.” While probiotics enrich the gut microbiome, for holistic gut health support, it is not enough. Often, the complacency settles in, expecting probiotics to do all the heavy lifting for you and improve gut health. Probiotics may be the star, gaining a household name for its gut-friendly properties, but it alone cannot do all the work. What is the ‘key’ to gut health? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For a more comprehensive dietary support, the endocrinologist advocated for the addition of plant-based foods. At least thirty plant-based foods should be eaten every week. Outlining the benefits, she said, “Include things like legumes, fruits, herbs, spices, anything that really comes from the earth and a healthier microbiome may improve hormone balance, metabolism, weight regulation, even inflammation." The endocrinologist implied that with a healthier digestive system, because of improved gut microbiome, then consequently, major physiological systems like metabolism and the immune system also benefit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For a more comprehensive dietary support, the endocrinologist advocated for the addition of plant-based foods. At least thirty plant-based foods should be eaten every week. Outlining the benefits, she said, “Include things like legumes, fruits, herbs, spices, anything that really comes from the earth and a healthier microbiome may improve hormone balance, metabolism, weight regulation, even inflammation." The endocrinologist implied that with a healthier digestive system, because of improved gut microbiome, then consequently, major physiological systems like metabolism and the immune system also benefit. {{/usCountry}}

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You will suffer from nutritional gaps if you do not properly keep a check on the weekly veggies you are eating. If protein can have a daily intake, then consider doing the same for vegetables too, as they are a great source of minerals, vitamins and fibre.

It is an eye-opener, acting as an important reminder to shape the diet to be as balanced as possible, for good health to be in your reach. Do not rely on one single component that has been crowned as the go-to by the common health advice; in this case, it is probiotics. While probiotic is no dethroned for being the primary gut health booster, it is not the only nutrient that supports your microbiome. Teamwork's result is always better, than a lone wolf's.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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