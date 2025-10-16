San Francisco gastroenterologist shares what happens to your belly fat, liver, gut, skin if you quit sugar for 2 weeks

Is sugar your vice? You should consider kicking this habit for good and take control of your sugar intake. Why? Because cutting out sugar for just 2 weeks can lead to noticeable changes, including a more defined face, reduced puffiness and belly fat, improved skin clarity, and a healthier gut. Also read | AIIMS trained gut doctor reveals 5 science backed changes that happen when you quit sugar for 30 days: Liver fat starts to drop According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist, quitting sugar for 2 weeks can have a significant impact on overall health. (Freepik)

In a new Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, highlighted several positive bodily changes that occur after eliminating sugar from one's diet for two weeks. Dr Sethi, who practices in San Francisco, California, wrote in the caption of his October 15 Instagram post: “What happens when you quit sugar for 2 weeks? Think you could go two weeks without sugar? Here’s what your body might experience.”

Puffiness or fluid retention around eyes will reduce

According to Dr Sethi, quitting sugar can help reduce puffiness and roundness in facial features, leading to a more natural appearance. Furthermore, he shared that this change can aid in reducing fat stored in the liver, which in turn lessens belly fat accumulation.

He said, “If you cut out sugar for just 2 weeks, here is what you will notice. Your face will likely shift from looking rounder to a more natural shape. Any puffiness or fluid retention around your eyes will also reduce. You will also see a reduction in belly fat as the fat in your liver begins to decrease.”

Dr Sethi shared that cutting out sugar for two weeks can lead to a more defined face, reduced puffiness and belly fat, improved skin clarity, and a healthier gut microbiome. (Made using Gemini AI)

Eliminating sugar leads to a happier gut

Dr Sethi also pointed out that cutting sugar fosters a healthier gut by restoring the gut microbiome. He added that people with skin issues such as acne or redness could experience clearer skin as a result of the sugar restriction. “Additionally, eliminating sugar leads to a happier gut by restoring a healthy gut microbiome. Lastly, if you have acne or red spots, your skin should improve and look clear,” he said.

While these changes can be motivating and set the stage for long-term health benefits, giving up on sugar can be hard. Wondering how to quit sugar? Click here to learn the five steps NHS physician Dr Rupy suggested for quitting sugar.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.