Want to lose 5 kg in a month? An orthopaedic surgeon shares a cheat sheet to make it easier

Losing 5 kg in a month may be more achievable than you think with the right mix of nutrition, movement, and consistency. Not everyone has the time for hours at the gym or the ability to follow restrictive diet plans. Busy schedules, health conditions, and individual needs can make extreme weight-loss methods hard to sustain. Instead, focusing on a balanced diet and regular physical activity can help you reach your goals in a healthier, more sustainable way.

Want to lose 5 kg without crash diets? Read this (Freepik)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

“Along with a balanced diet, activities like brisk walking, cycling, and strength exercises using dumbbells or resistance bands can support fat loss and improve overall fitness. Staying active for at least 45 minutes most days of the week, along with proper stretching and recovery, is key to achieving long-term results,” Dr Akhilesh Yadav, Director of Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Max Super Speciality Hospital, tells Health Shots.

Fat Loss Habit Expert Recommendation Quick Cheat Sheet Create a Calorie Deficit (Don't Starve Yourself) Burn more calories than you consume through mindful eating and activity. Focus on sustainable habits rather than extreme dieting. Control portions, not entire food groups

Enjoy foods you like in moderation

Combine healthy eating with regular movement Prioritise Protein Aim for 1.2–1.6g of protein per kg of body weight daily to preserve muscle mass, improve recovery, and stay fuller for longer. Include protein in every meal

Focus on protein-rich breakfasts and dinners

Choose eggs, paneer, Greek yoghurt, fish, chicken, tofu, or lentils. Add Fruits & Vegetables Support overall health by filling nutritional gaps while limiting calories. Add them to salads, dressings, and recipes. Eat at least 1 fruit daily

Add vegetables to lunch and dinner

Choose a variety of colourful produce throughout the week Fix Nutrient Deficiencies Low energy, cravings, and poor recovery may be linked to deficiencies. Address them with professional guidance. Check vitamin D, B12, iron, and other markers if advised

Follow prescribed supplementation plans Walk More Walking boosts calorie burn, supports recovery, and is easy to maintain long-term. Aim for 8,000–10,000 steps daily (10,000+ ideal)

Take walking calls

Add short walks after meals Strength Train 3 Times a Week Helps maintain muscle, improve body composition, and increase long-term calorie expenditure. Train 3–4 times weekly

Focus on progressive overload

Prioritise proper form over heavy weights Add Cardio Cardio increases energy expenditure and supports fat loss when combined with strength training and nutrition. Do 30–40 minutes of brisk walking, jogging, cycling, or treadmill workouts

Use cardio to complement, not replace, strength training

Fat loss formula

A sustainable fat-loss approach focuses on creating a moderate calorie deficit while staying active and nourishing your body. Aim to walk regularly throughout the day, include 30–40 minutes of cardio in your routine, and follow a balanced diet rich in whole, nutrient-dense foods. Prioritise protein intake of 1.2–1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight to support muscle maintenance and keep you feeling fuller for longer. Complement this with strength training 3–4 times per week to build lean muscle and support a healthy metabolism. Consistency with these habits over time is the foundation of successful and sustainable fat loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.