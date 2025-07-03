Want to lose body fat 10 times faster? Fitness coach shares 10 tips to follow: ‘Lift weights before cardio’

Anita Roy is a fitness enthusiast and coach who shares practical, sustainable tips for losing weight without being too hard on yourself. From diet advice and workout routines to smart strategies for accelerating fat loss, her Instagram profile is filled with valuable information and daily motivation. On April 30, Anita shared a post highlighting 10 powerful habits that can help speed up body fat loss up to 10 times faster. Know these habits to fast track your weight loss journey.(Image by Pixabay)

“Use these tips and watch the fat melt away! Stay consistent and enjoy your journey to a healthier you,” Anita added. Also read | Kapil Sharma's fitness coach shares ‘21 21 21' rule helped comedian's drastic weight loss transformation: What it means

1. Calorie deficit diet:

Eat fewer calories than you burn. Each meal should have 60% protein, 20% carbs, and 10% fat. This helps you feel full and burn fat.

2. Eat more veggies:

Skip sugary fruits and eat lots of veggies like tomatoes, capsicum, lettuce, and cucumber. Add spices and Greek yogurt for flavour. Fill up on a big bowl of veggies every day.

3. No late-night snacks:

Don’t eat 3-4 hours before bed. This helps prevent fat storage while you sleep.

4. Skip breakfast:

Try intermittent fasting by skipping breakfast. It helps your body burn stored fat. Also read | Are you holding fat in your body? Weight loss coach shares 5 things to focus on to shed extra kilos faster

5. Drink water before meals:

Drink 250-300 ml of water 20-30 minutes before eating. This helps you feel full and eat less.

6. Morning hydration:

Drink at least 500 ml of water right after waking up. This starts your metabolism and cleanses your body.

7. Avoid sugary drinks:

Say no to cold drinks and shakes. They have lots of empty calories and sugar.

8. Cheat meal once a week:

Have a cheat meal every 7 days. It helps balance your hormones and keeps you motivated.

9. Lift weights before cardio:

Do strength training before cardio to burn more fat and build muscle.

10. Post-meal walks:

Walk slowly for 10-15 minutes after meals. This helps with digestion and boosts your metabolism.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.