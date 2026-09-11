Want to lose weight before 2026 ends? Fitness coach shares a simple 5-day workout plan

Want to lose weight in 2026 but don’t know where to start? Certified nutrition and lifestyle coach Karishma Yadav shared a simple five-day workout schedule combining strength training, HIIT, core exercises and low-impact cardio to make exercise more structured and sustainable. She recommends a mix of strength and cardio-based workouts across the week, targeting different muscle groups while keeping fat-burning exercises in the routine. (Also read: Have high blood pressure? Cardiovascular surgeon says these 3 lifestyle changes can help lower your numbers )

Day 1: Full-body strength

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Start the week with a full-body strength workout that works the upper and lower body.

Squat to shoulder press – 3 × 15

Dumbbell deadlift + row – 3 × 12

Reverse lunge + bicep curl – 3 × 12 each leg

Dumbbell chest press on the floor – 3 × 15

Triceps kickbacks – 3 × 15

Plank hold – 3 × 30–45 seconds

Day 2: Lower body

The second day focuses on the glutes, thighs and legs.

Goblet squats – 3 × 15

Romanian deadlifts – 3 × 12

Step-back lunges – 3 × 12 each leg

Dumbbell glute bridges – 3 × 15

Calf raises – 3 × 20

Wall sit – 3 × 40 seconds

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Day 3: Upper body

{{^usCountry}} Target the arms, shoulders, chest and back with this upper-body routine. Shoulder press – 3 × 15

Lateral raises – 3 × 12

Dumbbell rows – 3 × 12

Dumbbell chest fly on the floor – 3 × 12

Bicep curls – 3 × 15

Triceps kickbacks – 3 × 15 Day 4: HIIT + core {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Target the arms, shoulders, chest and back with this upper-body routine. Shoulder press – 3 × 15

Lateral raises – 3 × 12

Dumbbell rows – 3 × 12

Dumbbell chest fly on the floor – 3 × 12

Bicep curls – 3 × 15

Triceps kickbacks – 3 × 15 Day 4: HIIT + core {{/usCountry}}

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The fourth day combines high-intensity movements with core exercises. Perform each exercise for 40 seconds, followed by 20 seconds of rest, and complete 3–4 rounds.

Jump squats

Dumbbell thrusters (squat + press)

Mountain climbers

Jumping lunges or step-back lunges

Dumbbell sit-ups

Russian twists with a dumbbell

Day 5: Low-impact fat-burning workout

End the week with a lower-impact workout. Perform each exercise for 40 seconds, rest for 20 seconds, and repeat for 3 rounds.

Step-touch side to side

Standing knee lifts

Bodyweight squats

Standing punches

Side leg raises

Marching in place

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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