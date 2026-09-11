Want to lose weight before 2026 ends? Fitness coach shares a simple 5-day workout plan

Want to lose weight in 2026 but don’t know where to start? Certified nutrition and lifestyle coach Karishma Yadav shared a simple five-day workout schedule combining strength training, HIIT, core exercises and low-impact cardio to make exercise more structured and sustainable. She recommends a mix of strength and cardio-based workouts across the week, targeting different muscle groups while keeping fat-burning exercises in the routine. (Also read: Have high blood pressure? Cardiovascular surgeon says these 3 lifestyle changes can help lower your numbers )
Day 1: Full-body strength
Start the week with a full-body strength workout that works the upper and lower body.
- Squat to shoulder press – 3 × 15
- Dumbbell deadlift + row – 3 × 12
- Reverse lunge + bicep curl – 3 × 12 each leg
- Dumbbell chest press on the floor – 3 × 15
- Triceps kickbacks – 3 × 15
- Plank hold – 3 × 30–45 seconds
Day 2: Lower body
The second day focuses on the glutes, thighs and legs.
- Goblet squats – 3 × 15
- Romanian deadlifts – 3 × 12
- Step-back lunges – 3 × 12 each leg
- Dumbbell glute bridges – 3 × 15
- Calf raises – 3 × 20
- Wall sit – 3 × 40 seconds
Day 3: Upper body
Target the arms, shoulders, chest and back with this upper-body routine.
- Shoulder press – 3 × 15
- Lateral raises – 3 × 12
- Dumbbell rows – 3 × 12
- Dumbbell chest fly on the floor – 3 × 12
- Bicep curls – 3 × 15
- Triceps kickbacks – 3 × 15
Day 4: HIIT + core{{/usCountry}}
Target the arms, shoulders, chest and back with this upper-body routine.
- Shoulder press – 3 × 15
- Lateral raises – 3 × 12
- Dumbbell rows – 3 × 12
- Dumbbell chest fly on the floor – 3 × 12
- Bicep curls – 3 × 15
- Triceps kickbacks – 3 × 15
Day 4: HIIT + core{{/usCountry}}
The fourth day combines high-intensity movements with core exercises. Perform each exercise for 40 seconds, followed by 20 seconds of rest, and complete 3–4 rounds.
- Jump squats
- Dumbbell thrusters (squat + press)
- Mountain climbers
- Jumping lunges or step-back lunges
- Dumbbell sit-ups
- Russian twists with a dumbbell
Day 5: Low-impact fat-burning workout
End the week with a lower-impact workout. Perform each exercise for 40 seconds, rest for 20 seconds, and repeat for 3 rounds.
- Step-touch side to side
- Standing knee lifts
- Bodyweight squats
- Standing punches
- Side leg raises
- Marching in place
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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