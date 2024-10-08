Are you aware being kind towards others will make you feel contented and contribute to your heart health? Yes, that’s right! Kindness not only has physical benefits but being empathetic is good for one’s mental well-being too. As per experts, kindness will reduce stress and lower one’s blood pressure to ensure optimum heart health so, read on as we explain the impact of kindness on one’s heart and know more about this to try to be empathetic towards others. Want to prevent heart attacks? Here's how kindness can improve your cardiovascular wellness (Photo by bradaronson)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, shared, “Kindness emerges from empathy, allowing people to connect with others at their most vulnerable times. kindness or empathy can be shown with even small gestures like holding the door open or offering a smile to a person passing by, helping senior citizens, pregnant women, or children to cross the road.”

He added, “In today's fast-paced world, where digital interactions often overshadow face-to-face connections, cultivating kindness becomes essential for building genuine relationships. Moreover, your kindness will not only make others happy but even you too will feel better. You will also be surprised to know that kindness can be rewarding for your heart. Kindness can help you to keep your heart healthy.”

Promote kindness and compassion and uplift the children with positivity and optimism (Unsplash)

According to Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, this is how being kind can be beneficial for your heart -

Lowering blood pressure

Did you know? When you're kind to others, your body tends to release oxytocin which is the love hormone. Oxytocin causes blood vessels to dilate and helps to lower blood pressure. This in turn can help protect your heart from damage and minimize the chances of a heart attack and stroke. Hence, being kind will strengthen the heart.

Makes you feel happy and keeps the heart healthy

Being kind to others tends to help one stay satisfied instead of stressed, anxious or depressed. Kindness is also a form of self-care. It is a known fact that stress can impact heart health. Elevated stress levels can raise one’s blood pressure and cause a heart attack. Hence, it is better to be kind and empathetic towards others. Indeed, kindness will heal others and help you to save your heart.

Kindness is a virtue. While it is important that we should be kind and gentle to others, we should be the same to ourselves as well. Being kind, compassionate, gentle and empathetic to others and also to ourselves helps in having newer and positive perspectives about life.(Unsplash)

Reduces anxiety and depression that take a toll

Being kind can help one with positive social interactions and connect with others. Feeling part of a community or supporting others creates resilience against anxiety and depression which are known to affect your heart leading to a heart attack. If you wish to ensure your cardiovascular wellness, be empathetic towards others and you will surely notice the difference! Your heart will thank you for sure!