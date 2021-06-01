Was smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day: Milind Soman on the 'stupidest' thing he did

It is impossible to imagine that Milind Soman, who is more fit and healthy at 55 years old than most people in their 30s, could ever have had a habit as horrible as smoking non stop. On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, which is observed throughout the world on May 31, Milind Soman took to his social media feed to share a message on how harmful tobacco and smoking are, and how he himself picked up the habit quite late in life on account of his peers and how he finally managed to kick the butt.

The handsome model and fitness freak posted a boomerang video of himself, in which he can be seen ripping a cigarette into two, and captioned it with a fact by the World Health Organization that stated how "The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing more than 8 million people a year around the world."

Sharing his own experience with the same, Milind went on, "Every 31st of May, World No Tobacco Day, is a celebration for me, and also a reminder of the stupidest thing I ever did - smoke!!"

Milind shared how unlike most people who start smoking in college because of peer pressure, he started at 32, simply because he was surrounded by smokers. He shared, "I started smoking at the age of 32, on the sets of Captain Vyom, a sci-fi TV series i was shooting at the time. There was no reason to start, just hanging out with people who smoked, trying it out and getting hooked. I got addicted really quickly and was soon smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day. Was tough to stop and took me a long, long time, but I was fortunate that I could."

Milind ended the post by admitting that he managed to get lucky without any lifelong issues as he has always been healthy otherwise. He signed off, "I think I got off lightly. Probably because a lot of other good habits. Many are not so lucky."