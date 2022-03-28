Watch out for these lesser-known signs of depression in kids

Kids are known to have better resilience than adults and they are the source of joy for those around them. But depression in kids is also a reality although its symptoms may not be as clear or visible as in adults. If your kid is not being his/her usual self of late, facing problems at school or with friends, having unpleasant thoughts, or having a disturbed sleep, it's time to figure out what's going on in the little one's mind. (Also read: Lesser-known habits of depressed people they hide from the world)

“For a long time now, depression has been understood as an adult problem but in reality, a large number of children of different age groups experience depression and it often goes unnoticed because depression in children can appear different from what it looks like in adults," says Kasturi Chetia, Clinical Psychologist.

Thoughts about killing toys, not wanting to go out and play with children their age, low self-worth are some of the signs that your child may be slipping into depression or needs help.

"When sadness becomes persistent or interferes with normal social activities, interests, schoolwork, or family life, it may mean they have a depressive illness," says Arouba Kabir, Mental Health Counselor & Founder, Enso Wellness.

The child suffering from depression could be constantly feeling angry or refuse to do things that interested them earlier.

"Constant acting out or angry behaviour could also be one of the signs in many children depending on the environment they have grown into. Not interested in hanging out with other children, stay isolated, non-expressive, no interest in doing regular things," adds Kabir.

Signs and symptoms of depression can differ as the child grows up.

"Endogenous depression is as real for children and can start as early as 5 years of age. Most symptoms are same as in adults but may present more as behavioural issues (in children)," says Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, Senior Psychiatrist, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram.

Signs and symptoms of depression in early childhood

"Depression in early childhood may present itself in the form of frequent crying spells, difficulty in separating from caregivers, appearing withdrawn and detached, frequent temper tantrums and difficulties with sleep and appetite," says Kasturi Chetia, Clinical Psychologist.

Signs and symptoms of depression in middle childhood

"In middle childhood, it could show up through forms of aggression and irritability, increased mood swings, appearing very withdrawn and detached, bed wetting, the rise of interpersonal conflicts or feeling unloved. With an increased severity in symptoms, some may also experience a preoccupation with running away or death," says Chetia.

Signs and symptoms of depression in adolescence

"As children grow into adolescents, there may exhibit fluctuating moods, increased chances of risk taking and substance use, feeling restless, fatigue and boredom, experience bodily pain, may be guarded, feel emptiness, numbness, or no feelings, have negative thoughts, show disturbed sleeping and eating habits and in some cases suicidal thoughts and self-harm is present," adds Chetia.

How to know if your child is depressed?

While there are many children who may be very vocal about these symptoms, a lot of young people may at times not find the vocabulary to express what they are going through.

"It’s important for caregivers and important people in their ecosystems to look out for these signs and if they continue to persist for two weeks or more, the child must be evaluated by a certified mental health professional," says Chetia.

How to get your child treated

Therapy, medication or a combination of both has been found to be very helpful in treating depression in young people.

"Along with this, important stakeholders that surround children’s ecosystem must also come together to create a safe community for young people," adds Chetia.

Here are some common symptoms of depression in kids explained by Dr Jyoti Kapoor.

* Sadness or loss of interest

* Irritability or snaps easily, gets upset and then feels bad about it or agitation/restlessness

* Social withdrawal or do not feel like meeting friends, going to school or attending social functions

* Guilt, worthlessness, tendency to feel like a burden

* Existential thoughts- what’s the purpose of my life or why do I exist

* Inability to concentrate or decline in academic performance

* Appetite issues- It may be more or less than normal, weight loss or developing nutritional disturbances

* Suicidal thoughts