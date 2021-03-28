Watch: Varun Dhawan's outdoor intense training site has a serene mountain view

No gym? Not a problem for Varun Dhawan, he has other ways to stay fit and prepare for his role. The actor who is currently in Arunachal Pradesh shooting for his film has been sharing videos of himself running uphill as a part of his workout and making us feel lazy.

Another video of the actor working out amid the serene mountains has landed on the internet and left netizens inspired. Varun has been working out with his trainer Devrath Vijay in Arunachal Pradesh and it was him who shared the aforementioned fitness clip which showed the actor dressed in an all-black look including a vest teamed with a pair of matching pyjamas. He completed his workout outfit with a pair of maroon running shoes.

In the video, Varun can be seen running sideways with a blue resistance band placed at his waist. If you look carefully, you will notice that the band is being pulled by his trainer. While it is clear from the actor’s expression how tough this exercise is, you can also listen to his trainer in the background telling him to keep going. We are impressed by his commitment.

Check out the other fitness videos that the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor has been sharing with his fans and motivating them to stop being lazy and exercise:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in the 2020 Amazon Prime movie Coolie No 1. He is currently shooting for his film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. The horror-comedy that is being produced by Dinesh Vijan also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. He will even be seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The romantic drama which is being directed by Raj Mehta also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter