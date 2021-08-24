Watch: Virat Kohli says there's no substitute for hard work as he does weight training at gym

For the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, fitness and taking care of his health always go hand in hand. And this is something that he has reiterated since the beginning of his career. Ahead of the third Test match against England in Leeds on Wednesday, Virat uploaded a video of himself working out at the gym. He inspired netizens to hit the grind by saying that there is no substitute for hard work.

Virat took to Instagram to post a video and a picture of himself doing weight training exercises at the gym with the caption, "There's literally no substitute to hard work." Wearing his fuss-free gym gear and white lace-up training shoes, Virat nailed the routine.

The video begins with Virat carrying out a weight training routine in the form of an exercise called Barbell split snatch. He aced the variation of the barbell snatch exercise in the short slow-mo clip. As for the picture, it shows the Indian captain mid-workout, holding the Barbell above his head.

Watch the video here:

Practising barbell snatches helps in providing full-body strength, motor control and coordination, and core stabilization. It also provides mobility, higher rates of acceleration and improves body posture.

Virat often shares workout videos with fans on social media. He posts videos of himself doing barbell snatches or deadlifts at the gym. His last video showed him doing the barbell snatch. He shared the video with the caption, "Work never stops."

Meanwhile, India's first Test with England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, ended in a draw on Sunday. In the second Test, India beat England by 151 runs to go up 1-0 in the 5-match Test series. The third Test at Headingley in Leeds starts on August 25.

