Shilpa Shetty does Virabhadrasana and Malasana in new yoga video: Be your own warrior

Whether she is feeling low or happy, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty always turns to yoga to deal with these moments. The star is an avid yoga practitioner, and today, she shared a video of herself doing several asanas to calm and energise herself.

Shilpa posted a video where she did several yoga asanas like Virabhadrasana, Malasana, and the dynamic hip opening flow. She called it a calming and energising routine that helps her stay positive, focused, and balanced. She also mentioned the benefits of each pose in the caption of her video.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Shilpa wrote, "Be your own warrior; strong enough to effect and defend positive change in your life." Take a look at the post here:

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty's ₹58k sequin saree for Super Dancer 4 comeback is the perfect Rakhi look

According to the actor, yoga is the best remedy in her life. She wrote, "Whether it's a low or high point, I only turn to yoga. It's the best remedy for me to stay positive, focused, and balanced."

Then, she talked about the asanas that she did in the clip. "One of the most calming yet energising routines is that of the empowering, 'Virbhadrasana, Malasana, and the dynamic hip opening' flow. The benefits are innumerable of incorporating these yoga asanas into your routine," she wrote.

Shilpa mentioned the benefits of Virabhadrasana and wrote, "The Virbhadrasana helps strengthen and stretch the thighs, calves, ankles, arms, shoulder, and back muscles; it also improves body posture, focus, balance, stability, and is great for circulation and respiration."

She continued, "On the other hand, Malasana opens your hips and groin, stretches your ankles, hamstrings, back, and neck. It also helps improve digestion and improves posture."

"Concluding the routine with the dynamic hip opener strengthens and stretches hip flexors and reduces tightness in your lower back & hip region. Playing the Atharvaveda: Shanti Sukta or the chant for peace makes it a complete package for the mind, body, and soul. Start slow and gradually move from one asana to the next. Time to prove, "Yoga se hi hoga," she wrote in the end.

So, which yoga asana are you doing today?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter