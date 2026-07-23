What does Soha Ali Khan eat in a day? Actress says, 'these 6 morning habits set the tone for my day'

Our mornings are often rushed. Between waking up, getting ready, and rushing out the door, looking after one’s health is often a second thought. However, the first few moments of the morning set the tone for the rest of the day. After a night’s rest, the body is recharged, and the mind is clearest, making it the right time to prepare for the day ahead. Rather than immediately diving into emails or scrolling through social media, it helps to slow down, nourish your body, and gather your thoughts. Building such simple morning habits helps you ease into your routine with greater focus and energy.

What does Soha Ali Khan eat in a day?

What does Soha Ali Khan eat in a day? (Instagram/@sakpataudi)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

“My mornings are built around a few mindful rituals: gentle exercise or yoga, followed by a breakfast that includes carbohydrates for energy, fruits for antioxidants, and nuts like California almonds for healthy fats and protein. My routine is grounded in simple habits that support my well-being,” actress Soha Ali Khan tells Health Shots.

1. Avoiding your phone right after you wake up

The first few moments after waking up are best spent focusing on yourself rather than being dictated by the notifications on your phone. Take the time to wake up slowly and let your mind gain consciousness and rhythm at its own pace. Avoiding distractions in the morning helps you stay calm and gives you a clearer sense of purpose for the day.

2. Prioritise hydration

“Every morning, I have a tall glass of warm water to replenish my body after a night's sleep. It is a simple ritual that helps me feel refreshed before moving on to the rest of my morning routine,” says Khan.

3. Fuel your body with a nutrient-dense breakfast

Having a nourishing breakfast is the most important habit to ensure your body gets the nutrients it needs to survive through a hectic day. “I make it a point to enjoy a wholesome meal including nutrient-rich foods. I also eat almonds with my breakfast, as they provide B vitamins and phosphorus that support energy metabolism and energy storage,” says Khan.

4. Plan ahead

A busy day can quickly become overwhelming if your tasks aren’t organised properly. Taking a few minutes to map out your priorities helps manage your time more effectively and approach the day with greater clarity.

5. Take a moment to pause

Before the day's pace picks up, it can be helpful to set aside a quiet moment for yourself to relax. Whether it’s stepping outside for some sunlight or enjoying your morning tea in peace, this pause gives your body time to prepare for the day’s responsibilities.

6. Have an active start

Moving your body in the morning is crucial for energising yourself after a night’s sleep. Light forms of exercise like jogging, cycling, or yoga can help get your blood flowing without being too strenuous. Alongside an active lifestyle, including nutrient-dense foods such as almonds in your diet can support your overall well-being, as they provide magnesium, which reduces fatigue and helps the body manage stress.

For Soha Ali Khan, a productive day starts with healthy habits. Building these six habits into your morning routine gives you a solid foundation to navigate the day. Almonds, with their 24 nutrients, are one such daily addition to an active morning routine.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)