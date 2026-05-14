What happens if you sit on toilet for more than 15 minutes daily? Surgeon warns: ‘High risk of hemorrhoids…’

Do you also have the unfortunate habit of spending more time than recommended in washroom? It might seem like an ‘efficient’ way to kill time, scrolling on your phone while finishing your business. You probably do not think twice about it. But did you know this habit may actually be putting your gut and rectal health at risk? Specifically there is a time limit that further surges the health risk.

Find out what happens if you sit on the toilet for a long time. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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ALSO READ: Should you eat curd at night? Doctor reveals one big digestive problem: ‘Undigested curd sits in the gut and ferments…’To understand more about the health implication of this common habit, we asked Dr Manjunath Haridas, consultant - robotic colorectal and GI surgeon at Manipal Hospital Whitefield, who warned that problems begin to develop if one spends time more than 15 minutes daily.

What are the health risks of spending a lot of time on the toilet?

“This innocuous activity may greatly raise the high risk of hemorrhoids (aka piles), as well as other digestive disorders when performed regularly,” the GI surgeon alerted about the risks one may face.

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{{^usCountry}} Now there are several factors that the doctor noted contribute to such health issues, with the first being time. Spending more than 10 to 15 minutes on the toilet every day leads to additional pressure being applied to the veins around the rectum and anus. What does this do? “In the course of time, this pressure causes veins to get swollen, which results in painful hemorrhoids accompanied by itching and bleeding while defecating," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now there are several factors that the doctor noted contribute to such health issues, with the first being time. Spending more than 10 to 15 minutes on the toilet every day leads to additional pressure being applied to the veins around the rectum and anus. What does this do? “In the course of time, this pressure causes veins to get swollen, which results in painful hemorrhoids accompanied by itching and bleeding while defecating," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Along with this, modern Western-style commodes may further contribute to the problem, as their sitting posture can increase strain on the rectal area compared to the natural squatting position. Combined with habits like scrolling on phones and prolonged sitting, which all aggravate the digestive and rectal health issues. Sitting on toilet worsens constipation more? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with this, modern Western-style commodes may further contribute to the problem, as their sitting posture can increase strain on the rectal area compared to the natural squatting position. Combined with habits like scrolling on phones and prolonged sitting, which all aggravate the digestive and rectal health issues. Sitting on toilet worsens constipation more? {{/usCountry}}

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It may sound counterintuitive, but people often sit longer on the toilet when they are constipated in the hope of clearing their bowels completely. However, the surgeon remarked that this habit can actually worsen the problem. "Excessive strain affects the muscles of the pelvic floor and bowel work. There is even the possibility of developing anal fissures and rectal prolapse.”

Constipation gets aggravated if you sit on toilet for a long time. (Picture credit: Freepik)

How to prevent digestion problems and piles?

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What are some ways to prevent such issues? The surgeon advised avoiding phone usage on the toilet, as it may cause people to get carried away and spend much longer there than necessary. Secondly, he stressed the importance of eating more fiber and staying properly hydrated regularly so that the bowel movements remain smooth and well-functioning. Alongside these recommendations, you also need to include regular physical activity in your routine.

When should you see a doctor?

“If you are going to the toilet for more than 10 minutes, experiencing pain or seeing blood is an occasion to visit a doctor,” Dr Haridas mentioned, pointing out these red-flag signs that may indicate an underlying health problems.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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