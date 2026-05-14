What happens if you sit on toilet for more than 15 minutes daily? Surgeon warns: ‘High risk of hemorrhoids…’
Are you scrolling on phone on your toilet often? Learn from an expert on why you should stop this habit.
Do you also have the unfortunate habit of spending more time than recommended in washroom? It might seem like an ‘efficient’ way to kill time, scrolling on your phone while finishing your business. You probably do not think twice about it. But did you know this habit may actually be putting your gut and rectal health at risk? Specifically there is a time limit that further surges the health risk.
ALSO READ: Should you eat curd at night? Doctor reveals one big digestive problem: ‘Undigested curd sits in the gut and ferments…’To understand more about the health implication of this common habit, we asked Dr Manjunath Haridas, consultant - robotic colorectal and GI surgeon at Manipal Hospital Whitefield, who warned that problems begin to develop if one spends time more than 15 minutes daily.
What are the health risks of spending a lot of time on the toilet?
“This innocuous activity may greatly raise the high risk of hemorrhoids (aka piles), as well as other digestive disorders when performed regularly,” the GI surgeon alerted about the risks one may face.
Now there are several factors that the doctor noted contribute to such health issues, with the first being time. Spending more than 10 to 15 minutes on the toilet every day leads to additional pressure being applied to the veins around the rectum and anus. What does this do? “In the course of time, this pressure causes veins to get swollen, which results in painful hemorrhoids accompanied by itching and bleeding while defecating," he said.{{/usCountry}}
Now there are several factors that the doctor noted contribute to such health issues, with the first being time. Spending more than 10 to 15 minutes on the toilet every day leads to additional pressure being applied to the veins around the rectum and anus. What does this do? “In the course of time, this pressure causes veins to get swollen, which results in painful hemorrhoids accompanied by itching and bleeding while defecating," he said.{{/usCountry}}
Along with this, modern Western-style commodes may further contribute to the problem, as their sitting posture can increase strain on the rectal area compared to the natural squatting position. Combined with habits like scrolling on phones and prolonged sitting, which all aggravate the digestive and rectal health issues.
Sitting on toilet worsens constipation more?{{/usCountry}}
Along with this, modern Western-style commodes may further contribute to the problem, as their sitting posture can increase strain on the rectal area compared to the natural squatting position. Combined with habits like scrolling on phones and prolonged sitting, which all aggravate the digestive and rectal health issues.
Sitting on toilet worsens constipation more?{{/usCountry}}
It may sound counterintuitive, but people often sit longer on the toilet when they are constipated in the hope of clearing their bowels completely. However, the surgeon remarked that this habit can actually worsen the problem. "Excessive strain affects the muscles of the pelvic floor and bowel work. There is even the possibility of developing anal fissures and rectal prolapse.”
How to prevent digestion problems and piles?
What are some ways to prevent such issues? The surgeon advised avoiding phone usage on the toilet, as it may cause people to get carried away and spend much longer there than necessary. Secondly, he stressed the importance of eating more fiber and staying properly hydrated regularly so that the bowel movements remain smooth and well-functioning. Alongside these recommendations, you also need to include regular physical activity in your routine.
When should you see a doctor?
“If you are going to the toilet for more than 10 minutes, experiencing pain or seeing blood is an occasion to visit a doctor,” Dr Haridas mentioned, pointing out these red-flag signs that may indicate an underlying health problems.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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