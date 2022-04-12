What is booster shot; can it help protect against XE variant? Experts answer FAQs

Amid rising cases of XE variant and the waning immunity acquired by previous two Covid doses, Indian government has announced the beginning of booster drive for all adults. The third shot of the Covid vaccine, also referred to as precautionary dose, could help fight highly transmissible XE and other Covid variants. (Also read: Planning to get your Covid booster shot? Dos and don'ts to follow)

If you too are planning to get jabbed again but wondering about the purpose of a booster shot, its benefits, side-effects and right gap between the second and third dose, we got some experts to answer booster shot FAQs for you.

What is booster shot?

Booster shot is basically the supplementary dose of the immunizing agent. While the first two doses of Covid vaccine is termed as primary vaccination, an additional dose of Covid vaccine is called booster shot.

"Typically vaccines are designed with a prime and boost strategy. For various complicated reasons, we know that when a person is vaccinated once against an infection, it produces a decent immune response. As scientists, we want better. So, it was observed that if we give a second dose after a minimum of 4 weeks, the immune response for that person is better. Similarly, a booster is given outside of the original prime and boost, typically once a year. This serves as a reminder to the body to prepared and respond quickly when it encounters the infection," says Dr Pavithra Venkatagopalan, Director, Covid Task Force, Awareness, Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen.

Is the booster shot different from regular Covid shot?

No. As of today, the regular covid vaccines are the same that are used for booster doses.

What is the right gap between second dose and booster shot?

We know immunity lasts at least upto 9 months, so a a minimum of 9 months gap is recommended between second dose and a booster shot.

What are the risks of getting third Covid vaccine dose?

No additional risks are seen with third Covid shot. Routine risk of vaccination is present with any vaccine-like allergy, fever, etc.

What are the benefits of booster shots?

It primes the immune system to respond faster when it encounters the infection. It provides additional and prolonged protection from getting infected with Covid.

Will booster shot protect me from the latest Omicron XE variant?

Being fully vaccinated and having taken the booster dose definitely reduces our chances of getting a severe infection.

"There is no data at present to show which vaccine is effective against Omicron, XE Variant. But the general perception is booster shots should give protection against all present variants," says Dr Sai Reddy, Consultant Pulmonologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad.

Should people who recently recovered from Covid opt for booster shot?

People who got recently infected with Covid should wait at least three months before going ahead for Covid booster.

For how long the immunity of a booster shot last?

"At present, there is no data that gives adequate information to predict how long immunity with Covid booster is, But the general perception is it would be around 1 year," says Dr Reddy.

(With inputs from Dr Pavithra Venkatagopalan, Director, Covid Task Force, Awareness, Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen. and Dr Sai Reddy, Consultant Pulmonologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad)