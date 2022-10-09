What is growth hormone deficiency, the condition Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik suffers from

Abdu Rozik, world's smallest singer and a social media sensation, is winning hearts on Bigg Boss 16 that premiered October 1 on Colors TV. The cutest contestant on the reality show who looks like an 8 or a 9-year-old child is actually 19 years old and 94 cm tall. Abdu Rozik was born as Savriqul Muhammed Roziqi to Mr Savriqul and Mrs Rooh Afza, and hails from a small village in Tajikistan. Abdu stopped growing in his childhood due to a condition called growth hormone deficiency; he was also diagnosed with rickets but his family did not have financial resources for his treatment. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik talks about his medical condition that stopped him from growing)

What is Growth Hormone Deficiency

"Growth Hormone also called Somatotropin is a hormone secreted by anterior lobe of Pituitary gland. Its stimulation causes body growth. GH deficiency causes short stature and dwarfism. Deficiency can be because of no production (of the hormone), genetic mutation leading to faulty growth hormone production. Rarely there is inherited insensitivity of the cells to growth hormone," says Dr Ashok Gawdi, consultant, paediatrics, Apollo hospitals Navi Mumbai.

"Growth hormone (GH) deficiency is when the pituitary gland doesn't make enough growth hormone. GH deficiency can be caused by damage to the pituitary gland or another gland called the hypothalamus. The injury can occur before birth (congenital), or during or after birth (acquired). The pituitary gland is a pea-sized gland located at the base of the brain and is the master endocrine gland in the body. GH is needed to stimulate growth of bone and other tissues. In many cases, the cause of GH deficiency is not known (idiopathic)," says Dr Sanjeev Managoli, Senior Consultant Paediatrician, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, Electronic City.

Dr Managoli says a child is more at risk for GH deficiency if he or she sustains a brain injury, has a brain tumour, has underwent radiation treatment to the head.

Symptoms of Growth Hormone Deficiency

"Children with Isolated GH deficiency are generally born normal in size at birth but growth retardation becomes evident in first two years of life. As pituitary also secretes other 16 hormones, deficiency of others may lead to other signs and symptoms," says Dr Gawdi.

Talking about the symptoms of the condition, Dr Managoli says that a child with GH deficiency may also have a younger-looking face, a chubby body build, impaired hair growth and delayed puberty, adding that it "does not affect the child's intelligence."

Diagnosis of Growth Hormone Deficiency

Dr Gawdi says diagnosis is generally by seeing X-ray, where the bone age is less than the chronological age and the levels of growth hormone are used for confirmation of diagnosis.

"To diagnose GH deficiency, doctor needs to check for other conditions such as normal variations of growth, such as familial short stature, other disorders, such as thyroid hormone deficiency or kidney disease and genetic conditions. The doctor will ask about the symptoms and health history and about the family’s health history and will also do a physical exam. The health and growth is checked over several months," says Dr Managoli.

Suggested lab tests

* Blood tests to check growth hormone and other related hormone levels. Sometimes the blood tests are done after your child is given a substance that would normally raise growth hormone levels.

* X-ray of the left hand and wrist to estimate child's bone age.

* Brain MRI. To see the Pituitary gland and any other malformations or growths

Treatment

Dr Gawdi says synthetic injectable growth hormone are available and synthesis is by recombinant DNA technology. He assures that children that are given synthetic hormones respond well and achieve near normal height. Synthetic GH are extremely costly and are to be taken on a regular basis, he adds.

"Results are often seen as soon as 3 to 4 months after treatment starts. The treatment lasts several years, usually until late puberty when growing is finished. The earlier the treatment is started, the better the chances that a child will have a normal or near-normal adult height that matches his or her family pattern," says Dr Managoli. He, however, cautions - "not all children respond well to growth hormone treatment and that GH therapy does not make a person taller than his or her parents."

What are possible complications of GH deficiency in a child?

If untreated, GH deficiency can cause a child to not reach his or her normal adult height.

How can we help the child live with GH deficiency?

"Children who are shorter than their peers may have poor self-esteem or depression. It’s important to talk about these problems with your child and your child's healthcare provider. He or she can recommend counselling or support groups for you and your child. Talk with your child's healthcare provider about your child's potential adult height. Work with your child's healthcare providers to create an ongoing plan to manage your child’s condition," concludes Dr Managoli.

