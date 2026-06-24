What is ‘high-functioning depression’? 11 signs to spot this silent mental health struggle

Whenever someone is reeling from depression, the conventional image that comes to mind is major life disruption, where the person is unable to get out of bed, withdraws from work, or isolates themselves from their social circle. But it is important to know that depression does not always show up in such an obvious manner.

Those who appear jovial and high-functioning, be it at work or in relationships, chances are they may be internally struggling with emotional numbness,(Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sometimes, a person may appear to be completely ‘fine’ on the outside. They may go to work, meet deadlines and attend parties, while quietly struggling with emotional numbness.ALSO READ: How to deal with ‘narcissistic’ people? Psychiatrist shares 5 ways to protect your mental health

Dr Aditi Govitrikar, psychologist, Mrs World and mental health advocate, told HT Lifestyle that this type of depression, called high-functioning depression, is often misunderstood and how to spot its signs.

Why is high-functioning depression misunderstood?

Dr Govitrikar called the misunderstanding of this form of depression dangerous. "When depression hides itself beneath achievement, one doesn’t know where help is due," she remarked. You may see the person being very efficient and doing well outwardly. But she expressed concern over how even close family members and friends may fail to recognise the emotional struggle beneath the surface.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “People suffering from depression in high-functioning states tend to be very good at covering up their pain,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “People suffering from depression in high-functioning states tend to be very good at covering up their pain,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Explaining further, Dr Govitrikar shared that this form of depression may involve a persistently low mood, loss of interest, and emotional exhaustion, even when the person appears efficient and successful at work and in relationships. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining further, Dr Govitrikar shared that this form of depression may involve a persistently low mood, loss of interest, and emotional exhaustion, even when the person appears efficient and successful at work and in relationships. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Though high-functioning depression is not recognised as a medical term or clinical diagnosis, it describes a state where a person continues to carry out daily activities while silently struggling with depressive symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though high-functioning depression is not recognised as a medical term or clinical diagnosis, it describes a state where a person continues to carry out daily activities while silently struggling with depressive symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

In the morning they may seem energetic and confident, but deep down the emotionally numb state persists. (Picture credit: AI generated)

{{^usCountry}} Signs of high-functioning depression {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Signs of high-functioning depression {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The mental health advocate warned that pushing through an internal state of low motivation and overwhelming sadness may have long-term effects on several aspects of wellbeing, including sleep, social interactions, focus, hormonal balance and immunity.

“One becomes at risk of increased chances of suffering from anxiety disorders, burnout, addiction to substances, mental breakdown, and even self-mutilation or suicide,” Dr Govitrikar added.

This is why both individuals and their close ones need to be aware of the signs of high-functioning depression. Here are some signs which the expert shared:

Persistent fatigue even when getting enough rest

Feeling emotionally exhausted or numb

Inability to find joy in things previously enjoyed

Being always on the go to suppress emotions

Easily irritable, impatient, or highly sensitive

Low self-esteem, although outwardly successful

Disturbances in eating or sleeping patterns

Not feeling genuinely happy

Feeling socially isolated even when with friends and company

Overly critical and full of guilt

Smiling despite internal struggles

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As a mental health advocate, Dr Govitrikar urged people to remember that sometimes, the person who appears emotionally strong and resilient may be struggling the most psychologically beneath the surface. This makes it all the more important to recognise burnout signs even in those who appear successful, efficient and emotionally composed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON