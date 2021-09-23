What is ozone therapy and how it helps Covid-19 patients heal faster

While Covid-19 cases are showing a downward trend, the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19 pandemic hitting the country around festival season cannot be ruled out. If there is anything that the deadly second wave of pandemic has taught us, it is to not let our guards down. Health experts across the world are also looking at alternative therapies to fight Covid-19 and one of the treatment options that show promise is ozone therapy.

In this therapy medical grade ozone, which is a mixture of oxygen and ozone, is introduced in the body intravenously. It is said to stimulate body's immunity which helps fight Covid infection and heal the body.

"As per clinical trial conducted in mid 2020 ozone therapy showed recovery rate of 77% within five days and by the eighth day all the patients from ozone group recovered. Ozone therapy has a greater impact in controlling the infection as patient suffers from various conditions such as circulatory disorders leading to clotting or thrombosis, headaches, lung infection, body pain and breathlessness situations. We have given ozone therapy to more than 700 patients in Mumbai and Pune," says Dr. Mili Shah, President, Ozone Forum of India.

ALSO READ: Ivermectin doesn’t cut viral load in Covid-19 patients, AIIMS study shows

The therapy is equally effective in helping post-Covid-19 regain strength and get relief from post-Covid symptoms like fatigue and breathlessness. "Doctors also recommend that ozone therapy should be taken upto 10 sessions in Post Covid-19. This way immunity is enhanced and patients rebuild antioxidants in their body thus regaining their strength," says Dr Shah.

Ozone therapy has also been found useful in treating non-healing wounds and ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wound infections, chronic infections due to viruses, bacteria, fungi and other germs, skin conditions like eczema, infections, bedsores, ulcers, in cancer as supportive treatment, arthritis, brain disorders, liver disease among many other health conditions.

The treatment is not only cost-effective, but its antimicrobial elements help patients recover fast and control the virus's recurrence.

Here are some advantages of ozone therapy in treatment of Covid-19:

*Patients recover as fast as within 5-8 days as proven in the trials conducted by Ozone Forum of India

*It reduces recurrence of Covid-19 and relieves patients of post Covid-19 stress such as breathlessness, tiredness, weakness, lung strengthening and clotting

*It enhances body's innate immunity

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter