What keeps PM Modi fit at 76? From yoga and breathing exercises to decades of fasting, 5 wellness habits he follows

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 76 today, September 17. Over the years, he has spoken publicly about several aspects of his fitness and wellness routine, including yoga, walking, breathing exercises, fasting and mindful eating.

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From sharing glimpses of his morning workout to discussing his long-standing fasting practices, PM Modi has often highlighted discipline and consistency as part of his lifestyle. On his birthday, let’s take a look at five health habits that keep him fit. (Also read: PM Narendra Modi stays fit at 75 with just 3.5 hours of sleep, no food after 6 pm, yoga and unique ‘Panchtatva’ walks )

1. Yoga is part of his morning routine

Yoga has featured prominently in PM Modi’s publicly shared fitness routine. In 2018, after accepting Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge, Modi shared a post offering a glimpse into his morning exercise routine. It included yoga, walking and breathing exercises.

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{{^usCountry}} He also encouraged people to make time for fitness, writing, "I appeal to every Indian to devote some part of the day towards fitness." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also encouraged people to make time for fitness, writing, "I appeal to every Indian to devote some part of the day towards fitness." {{/usCountry}}

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2. Walking is another form of daily movement

Alongside yoga, walking has also been part of PM Modi's morning fitness routine.

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In the same post, he can be seen walking on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas — Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu and Aakash. He described the experience as “extremely refreshing and rejuvenating” and encouraged people to devote some time each day to fitness.

The habit highlights that staying physically active does not necessarily mean relying only on gym-based workouts. Regular walking is another accessible way to incorporate movement into the day.

3. Breathing exercises

Breathing exercises are another practice featured in PM Modi’s fitness routine. In the same post, he can be seen practising breathing exercises alongside yoga and walking. He also wrote, “I also practice breathing exercises.”

Breathing practices are closely associated with yoga, particularly pranayama. However, specific breathing techniques and their suitability can vary from person to person, so they should not be treated as a substitute for medical treatment or a well-rounded exercise routine.

4. He has followed fasting for decades

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Fasting is another long-standing part of PM Modi’s personal routine. During his conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman, Modi spoke at length about his fasting practices.

“I have been fasting for 50-55 years,” Modi said, describing it as a practice that requires discipline and preparation. He also spoke about preparing his body through Ayurveda and yoga and maintaining hydration while fasting.

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His fasting routine varies during periods such as Navratri and Chaturmas, with practices ranging from consuming only hot water to following a restricted fruit-based diet.

5. Discipline and consistency

Beyond individual exercises and dietary practices, discipline is a recurring theme in Modi’s descriptions of his lifestyle.

His fitness routine involves setting aside time for physical activity, while he has maintained his fasting practices for decades. According to Modi, consistency, rather than a single workout or diet, forms an important part of his personal approach to wellness.

What can we take away?

At 76, PM Modi’s publicly discussed wellness routine includes yoga, walking, breathing exercises, fasting and a disciplined approach to daily habits. These practices offer a glimpse into his personal lifestyle, but they should not be viewed as a one-size-fits-all formula for healthy ageing.

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For most people, the basics remain important: regular movement, nutritious and varied food, adequate sleep and health check-ups appropriate for their age and individual needs. The World Health Organisation, for instance, recommends a varied diet with fruits and vegetables, whole grains, pulses and other nutrient-rich foods as part of healthy eating.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.