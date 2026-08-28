What should you look for in a roll-on? A simple guide to choosing the right underarm product for your skin

From controlling body odour to keeping you fresh throughout the day, a roll-on has become a staple in many daily grooming routines. But with so many formulas, claims, and products available in the market, finding the one that fits your skin type is quite challenging. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neha Marda, co-founder of Phitku, shared factors to look for while choosing an underarm product or roll-on.

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Also read | Tried and tested: Can this fragrance-free 100% alum roll-on keep body odour at bay? What I found after 10 days of use

Start with the ingredients

According to Neha, underarm skin can be sensitive, especially after shaving or hair removal. She advises to look beyond the fragrance and marketing claims and understand what you're applying to your skin every day. Ingredients such as alum can offer an alternative approach to odour management, while skin-conditioning ingredients can make a formulation more comfortable for regular use.

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Underarm skin can be sensitive, especially after shaving or hair removal.

Know what you're looking for

{{^usCountry}} Deodorants and antiperspirants serve different purposes, so understanding what you need from your underarm product is the first step. Deodorants are primarily designed to manage body odour by masking or reducing the growth of odour-causing bacteria, while antiperspirants are formulated to temporarily reduce sweating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deodorants and antiperspirants serve different purposes, so understanding what you need from your underarm product is the first step. Deodorants are primarily designed to manage body odour by masking or reducing the growth of odour-causing bacteria, while antiperspirants are formulated to temporarily reduce sweating. {{/usCountry}}

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Neither is universally better—the right choice depends on your individual needs, lifestyle and how much you sweat. If odour is your primary concern, a deodorant may be sufficient, while those looking for sweat control may prefer an antiperspirant.

Deodorants are primarily designed to manage body odour by masking or reducing the growth of odour.

Think about how it fits into your day

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“A roll-on should feel comfortable, absorb well and work with your lifestyle,” said Neha. In a warm and humid climate, factors such as stickiness, residue and fragrance intensity matter just as much as how fresh you feel immediately after applying it. Most importantly, don't be afraid to question the label. Personal care is something we use every day, often without thinking twice about what goes into it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.