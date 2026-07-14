When does anger become unhealthy? Psychiatrist Dr Avina Gupta shares 6 signs you need therapy

Anger is a common and natural emotion that may surface whenever you feel disrespected, frustrated, threatened or irritated. It manifests as an emotionally charged outburst, affecting your reactions and behaviour. But can anger adversely affect your physical health as well? While it is primarily perceived as an emotional response, can it affect your overall well-being, including physiological systems?



ALSO READ: Can anger hurt your heart? Cardiologist Dr Pradeep Kumar Nayak shares 90-second rule to calm down

Anger can turn into a health emergency if you don't learn how to control. (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To examine when anger can pave the way to major health risks, Dr Avina Gupta, consultant in psychiatry at Dharmashila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi, shared her expert insights with HT Lifestyle.

She highlighted that it is critical to recognise when anger is no longer a normal emotional response and begins to cause harm. The psychiatrist also stressed that anger-related issues should not be dismissed as simply part of someone's personality, as this belief may prevent them from seeking professional help.

Anger is a normal human emotion and can sometimes serve a useful purpose. So, when does it become a problem? Dr Gupta answered, "Everyone gets angry. It's a normal human emotion that helps us respond to stress, disappointment, or perceived threats. The problem isn't feeling angry; it's when anger begins to control your behaviour, affect your health, or interfere with your daily life.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When is anger no longer 'normal'?

{{^usCountry}} The form anger takes is what helps you understand whether it is normal or not. The psychiatrist revealed that most people associate anger only with shouting and physical aggression, but she revealed quieter forms of anger can be much more unhealthy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The form anger takes is what helps you understand whether it is normal or not. The psychiatrist revealed that most people associate anger only with shouting and physical aggression, but she revealed quieter forms of anger can be much more unhealthy. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Constant irritability, snapping over minor inconveniences, road rage, holding grudges for days, or feeling unable to ‘let things go’ can all be warning signs,” Dr Gupta noted.

But the red flag that can help you identify whether anger is normal or not is its emotional residue, which the doctor described as regret. After an outburst, many people apologise and wonder, ‘Why did I react so strongly?’ This shows that an internal awareness exists where one is already aware that their anger was disproportionate to the situation. If the anger were justified, this feeling would not arise.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anger management is crucial as this intense emotional state can put both mental and physical health at risk if left unchecked!

How does anger affect your body?

Anger may seem like an emotional response, but its effects are not solely confined to the mind. The emotional outburst triggers physical changes in your body, which, when it becomes repetitive, may harm your health.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Describing what happens in your body when you are angry, the doctor elaborated, “Every angry outburst triggers a surge of stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, causing your heart rate and blood pressure to rise."

The resulting ramifications can range from short-term to extensive, as Dr Gupta mentioned and include poor sleep, headaches, jaw clenching, digestive problems and increased strain on the heart. Sometimes, these effects of anger go undetected, and many end up actually seeking treatment for the physical symptoms without realising that chronic emotional stress may be one of the underlying causes.

When should you see a therapist?

You don't have to wait until anger becomes violent to seek help. The psychiatrist outlined when you can consider seeking the help of a mental health professional:

You lose your temper frequently or over minor issues. Your anger is affecting your work, relationships, or family life. You become verbally or physically aggressive. You feel guilty, ashamed, or emotionally drained after angry episodes. You rely on alcohol, smoking, or food to calm yourself. Anger is accompanied by persistent anxiety, sadness, or overwhelming stress.

What does anger therapy involve?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The psychiatrist then mentioned some treatments commonly used for anger management, such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), mindfulness and emotional regulation techniques. These approaches help people struggling with anger recognise unhealthy thought patterns, communicate more effectively and manage intense emotions before they escalate.

About the doctor

Dr Avina Gupta is a consultant psychiatrist with over 10 years of experience in outpatient and inpatient mental health care. Her areas of expertise include the assessment and management of a broad spectrum of psychiatric disorders, including mood disorders, psychosis, anxiety disorders, substance use disorders, personality disorders, and psychiatric emergencies.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.