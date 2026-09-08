When ‘just a fever’ turns dangerous: Doctor shares 5 warning signs your infection needs urgent medical attention

Fever is one of the most common symptoms that prompt people to seek medical advice. Yet, despite being so common, it can often create confusion and anxiety. Does every high fever require hospitalisation? When is it enough to rest and stay hydrated, and when should one seek urgent medical attention? According to Dr Sunil Jain, Head of the Accident and Emergency Department, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, fever is not usually a disease in itself but a symptom of an underlying condition. (Also read: 44-year-old gastroenterologist shares ‘anti-ageing secrets’ he wishes he knew in his 20s: ‘Sleep is best longevity tool’ )

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Sharing his insights with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jain explained, “The first thing to understand is that fever is not usually a disease in itself. It is a symptom and often represents the body's response to an infection or another underlying condition.”

Fever is a symptom, not usually a disease

“The first thing to understand is that fever is not usually a disease in itself. It is a symptom and often represents the body’s response to an infection or another underlying condition,” said Dr Jain.

“For most adults, a temperature of 38°C (100.4°F) or above is generally considered a fever. However, the temperature alone does not determine how serious an illness is. The person’s age, general health, duration of fever and, most importantly, associated symptoms must also be considered,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} In an otherwise healthy adult who is alert, able to drink fluids and breathing normally, fever can often initially be managed with adequate hydration, rest and appropriate medical advice. However, certain warning signs should not be ignored. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an otherwise healthy adult who is alert, able to drink fluids and breathing normally, fever can often initially be managed with adequate hydration, rest and appropriate medical advice. However, certain warning signs should not be ignored. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Sunil Jain emphasises that fever can indicate serious health issues, including respiratory distress and dehydration.

When fever needs urgent medical attention

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“Fever accompanied by difficulty in breathing, bluish discoloration of the lips or nails, chest pain, sudden onset of confusion, drowsiness and fainting, seizures or convulsions, severe weakness or difficulty walking requires urgent medical assessment,” said Dr Jain.

“A severe headache with a stiff neck, particularly when associated with vomiting, confusion or sensitivity to light, can also indicate a potentially serious infection,” he added. A new rash that does not fade when pressure is applied should also raise concern, particularly if the person is otherwise very unwell.

Dehydration is another important warning sign. “Fever can increase fluid loss, especially when accompanied by sweating, vomiting or diarrhoea. Low urine output, severe dizziness, extreme weakness or an inability to keep fluids down may indicate significant dehydration and require prompt medical attention,” Dr Jain explained.

What temperature is considered dangerously high?

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“The temperature itself can also be important. A temperature of approximately 40°C (104°F) or higher is considered very high and deserves prompt medical evaluation, particularly if it persists or the person appears seriously ill,” said Dr Jain.

“However, there is no single temperature at which every patient automatically requires emergency treatment. As healthcare professionals, we often remind patients that we treat the person, not just the thermometer. A fever of 39°C in an otherwise comfortable and alert person is very different from a lower fever accompanied by confusion, breathing difficulty or severe dehydration,” he added.

When should children with fever be assessed?

Children require special attention when they develop a fever. “Any infant younger than three months with a temperature of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher should be medically assessed urgently,” said Dr Jain.

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“In older children, parents should seek prompt medical advice if the child is unusually sleepy, difficult to wake up, struggles to breathe, is having a seizure, refusing fluids or showing signs of significant dehydration,” he added.

“The important message is simple, do not panic over every fever, but do not ignore warning signs. If a person with fever looks seriously unwell, develops rapidly worsening symptoms or there is genuine concern about their condition, medical care should be sought promptly,” Dr Jain concludes.

Dr Sunil Jain is the Head of Accident & Emergency (Emergency Medical Services) at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai. He has over 18 years of experience in emergency medicine and holds multiple medical qualifications, including MBBS, M.Med and FACEE.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.