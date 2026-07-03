When should you get tested for malaria? Doctor explains and shares testing methods

In a tropical country like India, malaria is a serious health issue, especially during the rainy season. Like any other disease, early detection and timely treatment play a major role in getting cured from the disease.

Getting diagnosed early for malaria helps one avoid later complications. (Pexel)

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Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lakshmi Priya R, senior consultant microbiologist and molecular biologist at Metropolis Healthcare Limited, Chennai, explained when one should consider getting tested for the disease. She also explained the symptoms, as well as various tests available for people to take.

“The confusion between malaria’s early symptoms and mild viral illnesses still poses significant challenges for many patients since they tend to delay visitation for care,” noted the doctor.

“For example, patients typically report having experienced fever with chills, headache, body aches, extreme fatigue, and/or malaise. Many patients attribute these symptoms to viral infections rather than possible cases of malaria.”

When should one consider testing for malaria?

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Recurring fever should be taken as a sign to get tested for malaria.

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Lakshmi, when an individual shows the following symptoms, they should consider getting tested for malaria. Fever accompanied by chills (and/or profuse sweating)

Recurrent episodes of fever

Extreme fatigue

Muscle aches {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Lakshmi, when an individual shows the following symptoms, they should consider getting tested for malaria. Fever accompanied by chills (and/or profuse sweating)

Recurrent episodes of fever

Extreme fatigue

Muscle aches {{/usCountry}}

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In addition to the above-listed symptoms, if the individual resides in, or has travelled to locations where malaria is endemic, they should consider testing for malaria, the doctor pointed out.

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“Moreover, patients are encouraged to seek immediate medical evaluation if symptoms do not improve after 24 to 48 hours, regardless of whether they have received symptomatic treatment,” she stated.

Highlighting the importance of getting tested in time, Dr Lakshmi observed that malaria caused by the parasite Plasmodium falciparum can lead to serious complications such as cerebral malaria, acute kidney injury, severe anaemia, respiratory failure, and multi-system organ failure, if diagnosis is delayed.

“Timely detection allows for the implementation of appropriate treatment prior to the development of clinical disease progression,” she added.

What testing methods are available for detecting malaria?

Before the treatment can begin, it is important to get a confirmed diagnosis through testing.

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“Peripheral blood smear microscopy is still considered the gold standard for diagnosing malaria because it allows for confirmation of the presence of the parasite, species identification, and parasite load measurement,” explained Dr Lakshmi.

However, microscopy is not always easily accessible. In such cases, diagnostic tests, such as rapidly-acting RDTs, offer a means of providing rapid laboratory results. “Additionally, other laboratory testing methods, including Quantitative Buffy Coat (QBC)and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), may be used in specific cases to provide rapid results or increased sensitivity,” she shared.

According to the microbiologist, the delivery of prompt laboratory testing allows for appropriate initiation of treatment, decreases the chance of complications associated with malaria, and prevents unnecessary antibiotic and antimalarial drug use.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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