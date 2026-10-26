WHO says toddlers need 3 hours of play, 11 hours of sleep a day and zero screen time if they are under 2

If your day with a toddler feels like a juggle between screen time and bedtime negotiations, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has news for you: it might be time to overhaul the routine. Also read | Fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares why exercise is crucial for kids: ‘Not just about health and fitness’

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In response to global health patterns — as per WHO, over 23 percent of adults and 80 percent of adolescents fail to meet physical activity standards — the WHO released a guideline outlining what a healthy 24-hour cycle looks like for children under age five.

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The verdict? Less sitting, zero passive screens for the youngest toddlers, and a return to uninhibited, active play. “What we really need to do is bring back play for children. This is about making the shift from sedentary time to playtime, while protecting sleep,” Dr Juana Willumsen, WHO focal point for childhood obesity and physical activity, had said in the April 2019 guidelines.

Establishing these movement habits during early development was critical. The WHO expert panel evaluated the cumulative impact of insufficient sleep, prolonged seat restraint, and passive screen exposure. They concluded that replacing screen time with physical activity and interactive caregiving significantly enhances motor skill development, cognitive growth, and lifelong metabolic health — helping to head off childhood obesity before it takes root.

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{{^usCountry}} Here is the WHO's exact prescription for a healthy day, broken down by age group: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here is the WHO's exact prescription for a healthy day, broken down by age group: {{/usCountry}}

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For babies, movement starts early — even before first steps. Infants need short bursts of active, floor-based play several times a day. (Unsplash)

Infants (Under 1 year)

For babies, movement is foundational, even before they take their first steps. Infants should be physically active multiple times daily through interactive, floor-based movement. For those not yet mobile, this requires at least 30 minutes of tummy time spread across waking hours. Infants must not be restrained in prams, strollers, high chairs, or carriers for more than one hour at a time. Sedentary screen time is not recommended at all. When quiet time is needed, caregivers should opt for reading, singing, or storytelling. 0–3 months require 14-17 hours of quality sleep daily (including naps); 4–11 months require 12-16 hours.

Children 1–2 years old

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As toddlers gain mobility, the focus shifts toward continuous movement throughout the day. At least 180 minutes (three hours) of physical activity of any intensity spread throughout the day. More is always better. Restraint in strollers or chairs should remain capped at under one hour at a time. For one-year-olds, sedentary screen time remains off the table entirely. For two-year-olds, screen time should not exceed 1 hour total per day — and less is preferred. Quiet time should prioritise interactive reading and puzzles with a caregiver. Plus, 11 to 14 hours of quality sleep per 24-hour period, including regular naps and consistent sleep-wake routines.

Children 3–4 years old

By age three, physical intensity becomes an essential part of daily development. At least 180 minutes of daily activity, with at least 60 minutes of that total being moderate- to vigorous-intensity exercise (think running, jumping, active games). Avoid extended sitting or stroller restraint over one hour. Sedentary screen time should be kept to one hour or less. 10 to 13 hours of consistent sleep, including an afternoon nap, are recommended.

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The WHO’s recommendations highlighted that early childhood is not just about avoiding bad habits — it is about establishing a balanced 24-hour rhythm. Swapping passive restraint for active play and interactive reading lays the blueprint for physical and mental well-being that lasts a lifetime.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.