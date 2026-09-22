Why are headaches becoming more frequent? Neurologist warns about lifestyle triggers seen today

The headache after a long working day that many of us experience is often due to stress or fatigue. However, if the headache is happening on almost a daily basis, then it is worth checking one’s routine, believes neurologist Dr Atampreet Singh.

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Over the years, many lifestyle habits have become popular that push more and more people towards getting regular headaches. Dr Singh shares some such habits with HT Lifestyle, which are presented as follows.

Lifestyle habits that support headaches

Disturbed sleep schedule

According to Dr Singh, a disturbed sleep schedule is the most common factor leading to a headache.

“Staying up late, not getting enough sleep or not sticking to a fixed bedtime can impact the brain's ability to process pain, making headaches more common - especially in migraine-prone individuals,” he warned.

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{{^usCountry}} Trying to catch up on missed sleep on weekends may not be able to make up for sleep irregularities during the week, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trying to catch up on missed sleep on weekends may not be able to make up for sleep irregularities during the week, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Disrupted sleep and more screen time can increase the risk of headaches.

Increased screen time

Another factor that drives up headaches is screen time, which is on the rise for every working-class individual.

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“Several hours on the computer or the phone can cause strain to the eyes, and sitting for long hours can cause tightness in the neck and the shoulders. This can ultimately lead to tension headaches in deskbound workers,” noted Dr Singh. “Not taking breaks or poor postures can add to the strain.”

Improper diet

In the words of the neurologist, “Skipping meals or delaying lunch, not drinking enough water or drinking too much caffeine can all trigger headaches in some individuals.”

While a caffeine-fuelled morning followed by a busy day and a quick lunch before heading home may not seem to be causing a headache, it may well be the case, warned Dr Singh.

“Similarly, abrupt discontinuation of caffeine can also cause headache in regular consumers,” he warned.

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“Adding to the mess is the stress of tight work deadlines, sleeplessness, no exercise and no downtime. This can create a cycle where every trigger adds to the others. Many people tend to develop more headaches during stressful times,” added Dr Singh.

How to control regular headaches?

Dr Singh suggested keeping a headache diary for a few days, and remind ourselves to take breaks in between long hours of computer work, eat at regular times, stay well hydrated, and sleep at regular intervals. Regular workouts are also beneficial, he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Atampreet Singh, MBBS, MD, DM, is the senior director and head of the Institute of Neurosciences at ShardaCare - Healthcity. He has over 25 years of clinical experience.