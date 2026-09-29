Why are heart attacks happening despite regular gym and fitness? Cardiologist shares 4 hidden risk factors

The person who looks perfectly fit, never misses a workout and can run for miles may appear to have little reason to worry about a heart attack. But appearances can be misleading when it comes to cardiovascular health, believes cardiologist Dr Ajeet Singh.

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He shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle that some of the most important heart disease risk factors are silent and may not affect a person’s stamina, body weight or ability to exercise. This is why regular gym-goers should not assume that being physically fit automatically means they are protected from heart disease.

“Exercise is undoubtedly one of the best things a person can do for their heart, but it does not eliminate every cardiovascular risk. We can see people who are physically active and maintain a healthy weight but still have high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes or a strong family history of heart disease,” said the doctor.

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{{^usCountry}} The risk factors he pointed out are listed below: 1. High LDL cholesterol {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The risk factors he pointed out are listed below: 1. High LDL cholesterol {{/usCountry}}

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High LDL cholesterol is one of the major risks that can go unnoticed. According to Dr Singh, it can affect people who are lean and physically active as well.

“Since high cholesterol usually does not cause any symptoms, a person may feel completely healthy while plaque gradually builds up inside the arteries,” he noted, adding, “The risk can be particularly important for those with a family history of heart disease at a younger age.”

2. Blood pressure and diabetes

When it comes to assessing cardiovascular risk, blood pressure and blood sugar are equally important. A person may have excellent stamina and still have hypertension, prediabetes or diabetes, cautioned Dr Singh.

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“These conditions can silently affect the blood vessels over time, increasing the risk of heart disease. This is why cardiovascular health should not be judged only by body weight, muscle definition or exercise capacity,” he stated.

Knowing the blood pressure can help assess cardiovascular risk.

3. Unhealthy lifestyle

Maintaining good health is not just dependent on going to the gym regularly; lifestyle habits outside the gym also matter. According to the cardiologist, smoking and tobacco use, chronic stress, inadequate sleep and a diet high in processed foods can continue to affect heart health despite regular workouts.

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He said, “People sometimes concentrate on their workout routine but overlook sleep, recovery, nutrition and stress. Exercise works best when it is part of a healthy lifestyle rather than being used to compensate for unhealthy habits.”

4. Habit of dismissing unusual symptoms

Yet another concern is the tendency to dismiss unusual symptoms because a person considers themselves fit. Dr Singh stated, “New or unexplained chest discomfort, breathlessness, sudden sweating, dizziness or discomfort spreading to the arm, back, neck or jaw should not simply be written off as workout fatigue or acidity.”

“The message is not to fear exercise, but to look beyond physical fitness,” the cardiologist pointed out. “Regular workouts should go hand in hand with periodic checks of blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, along with an understanding of family history. For people with multiple risk factors or a strong family history of premature heart disease, an individual cardiovascular assessment may help identify risks that fitness alone cannot reveal," he concluded.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Ajeet Singh is the senior consultant and head of non-invasive cardiology at ShardaCare - Healthcity, with over 15 years of experience in cardiac diagnostics and critical care.