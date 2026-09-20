Why do we suddenly lose motivation after achieving a goal? Psychotherapist explains the psychology behind it

You finally get the promotion you'd been chasing for two years, and by the following week, the excitement has quietly evaporated, replaced by a flat, slightly confusing sense of now what. Nobody really warns you that crossing the finish line can feel more like a letdown than an actual celebration. That gap between the anticipated high and the actual reality tends to have its own reasons. In this edition of ‘The psychology of everyday life,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD, psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach and healer, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, to decode the psychology behind this.

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The brain rewards the chase

According to Dr Chandni, motivation is driven largely by anticipation, with the biggest surge of feel-good chemicals arriving while you're still working toward something, not after you've obtained it. The moment the goal is achieved, that internal reward system has nothing left to chase, and the resulting drop can feel almost like withdrawal rather than satisfaction.

Motivation is driven largely by anticipation, with the biggest surge of feel-good chemicals.

The goal held you together

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Chandni highlighted that for months or years, the goal gave your days a shape, a reason to get up early, a filter for which decisions mattered. Once it's achieved, that structure disappears overnight, leaving a genuine gap where direction used to sit, even though nothing else in your life has actually gone wrong in the meantime. Achievement becomes normal fast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Chandni highlighted that for months or years, the goal gave your days a shape, a reason to get up early, a filter for which decisions mattered. Once it's achieved, that structure disappears overnight, leaving a genuine gap where direction used to sit, even though nothing else in your life has actually gone wrong in the meantime. Achievement becomes normal fast {{/usCountry}}

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“Whatever feels thrilling on day one of reaching the goal usually becomes ordinary within weeks, simply because we adapt quickly to almost any new circumstance, good or bad,” said Dr Chandni. The promotion, the degree, the relationship milestone, all eventually settle into the background of daily life rather than remaining a permanent source of joy.

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Once it's achieved, that structure disappears overnight, leaving a genuine gap where direction used to sit.

The goal was never yours

“Occasionally, the emptiness runs deeper because the goal itself was inherited from family expectation or social pressure rather than genuinely chosen,” explained Dr Chandni. Achieving something you didn't actually want for yourself rarely satisfies, no matter how impressive it looks from the outside to everyone watching.

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“None of this means goals are pointless or that something is wrong with you for feeling flat after success. It usually just means the goal did its job of getting you somewhere, and now a new one is needed to give the days their shape again,” concluded Dr Chandni.

Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.